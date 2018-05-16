After analyzing day and night patterns of activity and rest in more than 90,000 United Kingdom residents, researchers have found a strong link between disrupted sleep-wake cycles and higher risk of mood disorders, such as bipolar and depression, and poorer well-being. Share on Pinterest Scientists find a link between a disrupted sleep-wake cycle and several mood disorders. The study, which is now published in The Lancet Psychiatry, is the first of its kind to use objective measures of activity in a group that is large enough to produce statistically meaningful results. “Our findings indicate an association,” notes first study author Dr. Laura M. Lyall, who’s a research associate in the Institute of Health & Wellbeing at the University of Glasgow, U.K., “between altered daily circadian rhythms and mood disorders and well-being.” However, Dr. Lyall also points out that while the findings reveal a strong link, theirs was an observational study, and so they cannot say whether disrupted circadian rhythm increases our susceptibility to mood disorders or whether having mood disorders disrupts our circadian rhythm.

Circadian rhythms and body clocks Circadian rhythms are the biological and behavioral patterns of living things that follow a roughly 24-hour cycle. Much of their timing and control lies in the hands of biological clocks, which consist of groups of proteins that reside inside cells. The genes that tell cells how to make and operate the biological clocks are largely similar in many living species — from fungi to fruit flies and humans. Changes in the environment are also able to influence an organism’s circadian rhythms. A prime example is daylight, which can switch biological clock genes on and off. There is also a master clock in the brain that keeps all of our biological clocks in sync. It occupies a part of the brain that is directly linked to the eyes. Our sleep-wake cycle is a major circadian rhythm that responds to light and dark, or day and night. It is also the subject of the new study.

‘Relative amplitude’ of activity Disruption of the sleep-wake cycle is a well-known “core feature of mood disorders,” as the study authors note, adding that it may also be linked to a higher risk of developing such disorders. However, previous research has mainly relied on data collected from participants’ own reports of their day and night patterns of rest and activity. It has also tended not to study large groups or take into account sufficient factors that might influence the results. For their study, Dr. Lyall and her colleagues used data collected by the U.K. Biobank, which is a nationwide research project currently tracking the “health and well-being” of half a million volunteers residing in the U.K. The data came from 91,105 Biobank subjects aged between 37 and 73 who wore accelerometers for a week during 2013–2015. The devices recorded objective measures of rest and activity 24 hours per day over the 7 days. From the accelerometer data, the team produced a measure of activity for each person called a “relative amplitude.” A lower relative amplitude is an indicator of disrupted circadian rhythm. For example, someone with reduced activity during the day because of an episode of depression, or increased activity at night because of disrupted sleep, has a lower relative amplitude compared with someone who is active during the day and sleeps soundly at night.