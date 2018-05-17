Immunotherapy for advanced cancer is gaining popularity as a treatment strategy. But scientists are now asking an important question: do biological differences between men and women influence the therapy’s effectiveness?

Immunotherapy — a type of treatment that aims to boost the body’s own defence mechanisms against disease — has been gaining ground lately as a more effective strategy against several cancers.

It is typically used to treat cancer in its advanced stages, when other types of treatment no longer work.

But research into the treatment is ongoing, with scientists often revealing previously unknown mechanisms that may have a bearing on how the therapy proceeds.

Now, Dr. Fabio Conforti and his colleagues from the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, Italy, suggest that in the effort to find more effective cancer therapies quickly, researchers may have glossed over an important consideration.

Namely, that hardwired biological differences between the two sexes could have an impact on whether the treatment is successful.

Men and women’s immune systems have sex-specific characteristics that have not been properly taken into account by specialists investigating the effectiveness of immunotherapy, write Dr. Conforti and team in an article published in The Lancet Oncology.

“Both sex and gender can potentially affect the strength of the body’s immune response,” argues Dr. Conforti.

“On average, women mount stronger immune responses than do men, which results in more rapid clearance of pathogens, explaining the lower severity and prevalence of many infections in women […] On the other hand, women account for roughly 80 [percent] of all patients with systemic autoimmune diseases worldwide.” Dr. Fabio Conforti

“Therefore,” he continues, “it’s possible that differences in the immune system of women and men could be relevant to the natural course of chronic inflammatory conditions such as cancer, and potentially how they respond to drugs.”