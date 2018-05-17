What could cause bone pain?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 17 May 2018
By Joana Cavaco Silva
Reviewed by
The definition of bone pain is aching, tenderness, or another discomfort in the bone. Bone pain is one of the most common symptoms of bone cancer, so people should not overlook it.

The most significant cause of bone pain is bone cancer. This disease is most likely to occur in the long bones of the upper arms or legs, but it may affect any bone. When cancer cells originate in the bone itself, this is called primary bone cancer.

Pain caused by bone cancer may have the following symptoms:

  • an initial sense of tenderness in the bone
  • escalation to a constant pain or a pain that comes and goes in the affected bone
  • persistent pain during the night and when at rest

When to see a doctor

Woman holding her legs due to bone pain
It is recommended to see a doctor if bone pain is severe and persistent.

It would be wise to see a doctor if symptoms include:

  • severe bone pain
  • bone pain that persists and does not go away
  • bone pain that gets worse over time

People should also see a doctor if they experience swelling or redness on or around a painful bone, or if they have bone fractures after minor injuries.

What are the other potential causes?

There are many other possible causes of bone pain, which include:

  • arthritis
  • secondary (or metastatic) bone cancer, which is cancer that has spread to the bones after developing in another part of the body
  • a fracture following an accident or another trauma injury
  • an infection
  • leukemia, a type of cancer that starts in the bone marrow
  • a bone infection called osteomyelitis
  • osteoporosis, a condition in which a deficiency of calcium and vitamin D causes bones to be fragile
  • interruption of the blood supply to the bones (as occurs in sickle cell anemia)
  • a fracture caused by a twisting injury that usually occurs in toddlers, known as Toddler's fracture
  • growing pains in children and teenagers
  • excessive use

Bone cancer symptoms

woman in bed measuring temperature with fever
Fever and fatigue are less common symptoms of bone pain.

In addition to bone pain, the possible symptoms of bone cancer are:

  • swelling or inflammation (redness) in or around the affected area
  • a lump over or near the affected bone
  • bone fractures after just a small injury or fall, because cancer has made the bones fragile

Less common symptoms may also include:

  • fever or chills
  • fatigue
  • unexplained weight loss
  • sweating, particularly at night

Treatment options for bone cancer

Treatment aims to relieve pain, mend any fractures, and prevent or delay further bone complications.

There are different treatment approaches for bone cancer depending on its type and how far it has spread in the body.

These include:

  • Surgery: Involves removing the cancerous portion of the bone. Where possible the surgeon will rebuild the bone after surgery, but sometimes they will need to amputate part of the bone.
  • Chemotherapy: A cancer treatment that uses drugs to kill the malignant cells and tissues.
  • Radiotherapy: A cancer treatment that uses radiation to destroy cancer cells.
  • Mifamurtide: A drug used to treat osteosarcoma, a specific type of bone cancer. This treatment stimulates the body's immune system to attack and kill cancer cells.
What's to know about bone cancer?
What's to know about bone cancer?
Bone cancer is a significant cause of bone pain. Learn more about the disease and the related treatment options here.
Read now

Treatment options for other causes

a bottle of pills spilling onto a table
Treatment, which may include antibiotics and painkillers, will be determined by a doctor's diagnosis.

Treatment for non-cancerous bone pain depends largely on the cause of the pain.

A doctor's diagnosis will determine the treatment, which may consist of:

  • anti-inflammatories
  • antibiotics
  • painkillers (or analgesics)
  • hormones
  • calcium and vitamin D supplements (for osteoporosis)
  • anticonvulsants, where bone pain is nerve-related
  • corticosteroids
  • antidepressants

Outlook

The outlook for bone cancer might be different depending on:

  • age
  • type of bone cancer
  • how far the cancer has spread in the body
  • the likelihood of the cancer spreading further

Primary bone cancer is rare. According to the American Cancer Society, about 3,450 people will be diagnosed with primary bone cancer in 2018, which is less than 0.2 percent of all cancers.

If a person's cancer has not spread and they are otherwise in good health, treatment will be more straightforward, and their outlook will be better.

According to statistics, about 75 percent of people diagnosed with primary bone cancer live for 1 year or more, while over 50 percent live for 5 years or longer.

Related coverage

Bones: All you need to know An introduction to bones. We discuss their function, the different types of bones in the human body, and the cells that are involved. Read now
Bone bruise: What you need to know When a muscle or soft tissue bruises, the signs can be clear to see. But a bone deep within the soft tissues can also bruise and be less visible. Learn about the different types of bone bruising and how they might occur. Also, what the symptoms are and what treatments can be given to help a bruised bone heal. Read now
Tailbone pain: Causes, diagnosis, and relief Pain in the coccyx, or tailbone, can appear for a number of reasons, including injury, childbirth, and degeneration. Even something as simple as sitting down too fast can cause discomfort in the coccyx, so it helps to know how to manage pain in this area. This article explores the causes and treatment of coccyx pain. Read now
What is a hairline fracture? Hairline fractures are small cracks in a bone that occur after stress is placed on the lower leg. The condition can often happen to athletes. This MNT Knowledge Center article discusses the risk factors, causes, and symptoms of a hairline fracture, as well as how to treat one. Read now
What are bone lesions? Types and treatment Bone lesions are lumps or masses of abnormal tissue produced when cells within the bone start to divide uncontrollably. They can stem from an injury or infection, and they may result in bone tumors. Symptoms may include pain, stiffness, or sometimes a painless lump. The outlook will depend on the cause. Find out more. Read now
Bones / Orthopedics
Cancer / Oncology Osteoarthritis Osteoporosis

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 17 May 2018.

    Visit our Bones / Orthopedics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Bones / Orthopedics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Silva, Joana Cavaco. "What could cause bone pain?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 17 May. 2018. Web.
    17 May. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/321835.php>

    APA
    Silva, J. (2018, May 17). "What could cause bone pain?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Bones / Orthopedics

Scroll to top