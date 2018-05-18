Both transient ischemic attacks and minor strokes only last a few hours and rarely have any enduring effects. But they can lead to a major stroke, which is much more dangerous and may impact an individual’s health more severely. “How can this best be prevented?” researchers ask.

As in the case of a major stroke, in a transient ischemic attack (TIA), or mini-stroke, blood supply to the brain is disrupted.

This major organ becomes starved of oxygen, which might lead to trouble speaking, visual disturbances, and numbness in the body’s extremities.

A minor stroke is similar, but it is normally taken to have a more persistent impact, and the term “is often used for stroke patients with mild and nondisabling symptoms.”

However, unlike a major stroke, TIAs do not tend to cause serious, lasting damage. Still, many who experience a mini-stroke may go on to experience a major stroke within the next 90 days, with more serious consequences.

To avoid this, people who have had a TIA should receive immediate medical attention — within 3 hours from the event — and they may be prescribed an anticoagulant drug to prevent further blockages that may obstruct the circulation of blood to the brain.

But researchers are now asking if there are even more effective preventive methods to keep major stroke at bay after a TIA or minor stroke.

Clay Johnston, a professor of neurology at Dell Medical School in the University of Texas at Austin, suggests that patients taking an anticoagulant and aspirin combo might reduce their risk of experiencing a major stroke even further.

In a new study — the results of which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine — Prof. Johnston and team suggest that taking the anticoagulant clopidogrel, as well as aspirin, can lower an individual’s risk of major stroke post-TIA.