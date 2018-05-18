Dry hair does not absorb or retain enough moisture to keep its texture and brightness, so it may look lacklustre and be fragile and brittle. Although it may look unhealthy, most of the time, it is unlikely to be a health problem that causes dry hair.

Dry hair can be caused by factors, including:

nutritional deficiencies

excessive sun exposure

contact with chlorinated water

excessive hair washing

use of styling products and tools

use of harsh hair products

Some possible medical causes of dry hair may be anorexia nervosa, Menkes disease, hypoparathyroidism, hypothyroidism, and other hormone abnormalities.

Home remedies for dry hair

People can use home remedies to treat hair if it becomes dry and brittle. Listed below are 12 different home remedies that can be tried:

1. Using hot oils



Olive oil is one of the most popular home remedies for dry hair.

Besides olive oil, the following can also be used with good results:

coconut oil

almond oil

castor oil

jojoba oil

corn oil

All of these oils are rich in vitamin E and antioxidants and help to seal the outer hair layer or cuticle with moisture, thus repairing the damage.

To prepare this home remedy:

Warm but do not boil around half a cup of oil. Gently massage it into the hair for some minutes. Cover the hair with a warm towel. Leave for 30−45 minutes or overnight. After this time, shampoo and rinse the hair.

This treatment will strengthen and add shine to dry hair.

2. Using good hair care products specific to your hair type

A person may want to try using gentle, sulfate-free shampoos and hair conditioners.

Also, they can shampoo less frequently, for example, only once or twice a week.

3. Using beer as a hair conditioner

Beer contains a protein that helps to repair the hair cuticles, making the hair smooth and shiny.

If someone shampoos their hair as usual and then sprays on some drops of beer, allowing it to dry naturally, it will work as a good conditioner without leaving any smell on the hair.

4. Applying a coconut oil mask



Coconut oil has a soothing and moisturizing effect when applied to the hair.

People can make a hair mask by boiling curry leaves in coconut oil for 2–3 minutes and letting it rest in a cool place for a few days or simply overnight.

When the mixture has cooled, it can be gently rubbed into the hair and scalp with the fingertips and covered with a warm towel to trap in moisture and avoid the mixture dripping.

It should then be left on for a few minutes before being rinsed.

5. Applying a gelatin preparation

Plain gelatin is a good protein source for the hair. It coats the hair strands and moisturizes them, making the hair smooth and shiny.

To prepare this home remedy:

Mix 1 tablespoon of gelatin with 1 cup of warm water. Leave it aside for 5 minutes to partially set the gelatin. Add 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and 6 drops of an essential oil, such as jasmine, lavender, clary sage, or rosemary to the preparation and stir. Apply the mixture to clean hair.

Finally, leave the preparation on the hair for 10 minutes and rinse with tepid water.

6. Using egg and mayonnaise-based mixtures

Eggs and mayonnaise contain lots of protein, which helps to fortify and strengthen the hair and restore moisture to brittle or very dry hair.

People can prepare one of these protein-based mixtures at home in the following ways:

Whip an egg white with 2 tablespoons of tepid water. Apply the mixture to the hair and scalp. Massage with the fingertips in circular movements for a few minutes. Rinse the hair with cool water and then shampoo.

Or:

Mix three eggs in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture to hair and scalp. Cover the head with a plastic covering or shower cap for about 30 minutes. Rinse the hair with cool water and shampoo.

Or:

Wet the hair with warm water and gently apply to it a thick layer of mayonnaise. Gently massage the hair and scalp, working it through the hair strands to the ends. Cover the head with a plastic cap for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Rinse the hair with cool water and shampoo.

7. Applying a yogurt and oil mask

Yogurt and oil together can make an effective home treatment for dry hair.

To prepare this home remedy:

Add half-a-cup of plain yogurt to 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 6 drops of an essential oil.

Mix together thoroughly.

Apply the mixture to shampooed hair.

Cover with plastic or a shower cap and leave for 15 to 20 minutes.

Rinse the hair thoroughly with warm water.

8. Applying an avocado paste

The avocado fruit is rich in vitamins A and E, saturated fats, and minerals, which all nourish damaged and dry hair, helping to moisturize and strengthen it.

To prepare an avocado paste, mash a ripe, peeled avocado with one egg and apply the mixture to wet hair for 20 minutes. Then rinse the hair several times.

9. Using a banana mask

Bananas are high in potassium and have high moisture content, which makes them suitable for treating dry hair.

Because of their beneficial properties, bananas may prevent split ends, soften the hair, and improve elasticity.

To take advantage of these benefits, mash one banana and thoroughly spread it on the hair, from roots to ends. Leave it on for 1 hour and rinse with lukewarm water.

10. Make dietary changes

Eating healthfully, and including omega-3s and antioxidants to a person's diet can make hair look healthier and shinier.

The following products are rich in those beneficial compounds, and a person can include them in their diet:

fatty fish, including salmon, mackerel, sardines, and tuna

oysters

blueberries

tomatoes

walnuts

broccoli

kidney beans

11. Take supplements



Taking the right supplements can also help to restore luster to hair by making sure the body has enough nutrition.

Helpful supplements include some of the following:

Omega-3: This is a fatty acid that is good for keeping hair moisturized. People can get omega-3 by taking one to three 250-milligrams (mg) capsules of borage oil, flaxseed oil, or evening primrose oil, one to three times a day.

Vitamins: Taking vitamin A and C, biotin (sometimes called vitamin H), and iron supplements can help make hair look healthier and shinier.

12. Take preventive measures

Making some lifestyle changes and taking preventive measures can help alleviate dry hair. Tips include:

Avoid overuse of hair styling products, including hair dye and heated styling tools, such as a blow dryer, curling iron, and flat iron.

Avoid excessive sun exposure.

Avoid excessive contact with chlorinated water in swimming pools.

Wear loose hairstyles instead of tight ponytails.

Do not sleep with accessories in the hair.

Apply a weekly moisturizing hair mask.

Use soft and padded hair accessories and avoid metal clips and other metal accessories.

Avoid washing hair too often, only washing it every few days instead.

Use mild shampoos, such as herbal or sulfate-free shampoos.

Use cold or tepid water instead, of hot water when washing hair. Cold water helps to seal the cuticles and reduces moisture loss.

Use moisturizing shampoo and conditioner, such as those with softening oils that can include sweet almond, Argan, sunflower, and soybean.

Protect the hair from harsh elements and chemicals at the beach or swimming pool by rinsing hair with 1/4 cup of apple cider mixed with 3/4 cup of water before going to the beach or after a swim.

Trim the hair frequently to prevent split ends showing.

Wear hats and scarves to protect the hair from the sun.

Drink plenty of water and follow a healthful, balanced diet, as what a person consumes will directly impact their hair's health

Takeaway

Dry hair can be tackled with some dietary and lifestyle adjustments, and with several home remedies that offer inexpensive and effective ways to bring back smoothness, moisture, and shine.