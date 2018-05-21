A new study has shown that lung cancer cells can be destroyed using nanoparticles derived from tea leaves. These tiny particles, called “quantum dots,” are 400 times thinner than a human hair, and producing them from tea leaves is safe and non-toxic.

More and more research has been focusing on the potential uses of nanoparticles for healthcare.

From “nanoprobes” used to spot micro tumors to drug-filled nanoparticles used to target and destroy tumor cells, nanotechnology appears particularly promising when it comes to targeting cancer.

For instance, a recent study demonstrated that endometrial cancer can be targeted much more effectively if anti-cancer drugs are loaded into nanoparticles and delivered straight to the tumors.

Another study that we reported on used a similar approach to destroy cancer stem cells. And now, researchers are turning to a type of nanoparticle called “quantum dots” for help in the fight against cancer.

Scientists led by researcher Sudhagar Pitchaimuthu — a Ser Cymru-II Rising Star Fellow at Swansea University’s College of Engineering in the United Kingdom — have created quantum dots from tea leaf extract and used them to stop lung cancer cells from growing.

The findings were published in the journal Applied Nano Materials.