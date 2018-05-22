Popular knowledge has it that eggs, due to their high cholesterol content, are quite bad for us. New research, however, suggests we would do well to indulge in more egg consumption: about one per day could help us to steer clear of cardiovascular conditions.

We might think of eggs as unhealthful, but could they protect against cardiovascular events?

If you’ve ever heard that eating more than two or three eggs per week is bad for your health, you’re not alone.

Some studies have suggested that, due to yolks’ high cholesterol content, eggs can be a harmful food — particularly for people already at risk of cardiovascular events.

The idea that eggs may pose danger to health has also been spread widely by many popular websites and magazines.

However, despite being rich in cholesterol, eggs are also a great source of healthful nutrients, such as protein, vitamins, phospholipids, and carotenoids.

And, recent research has increasingly gathered evidence showing that eggs don’t really influence the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

One study published in 2013 in The BMJ, for example, concluded that eating up to one egg per day was not tied to a heightened risk of heart disease or stroke.

Another study , published earlier this month in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, suggested that a “high-egg diet” of up to 12 eggs per week did not increase cardiovascular risk.

But recent research from the School of Public Health at Peking University Health Science Center in Beijing, China, goes even further.

Lead investigators Prof. Liming Li and Dr. Canqing Yu have now found that a diet in which eggs are consumed on a regular basis may actually protect cardiovascular health.

The team’s findings were published yesterday in the journal Heart.