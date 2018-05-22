Two new double-blind, randomized trials show that the eczema drug dupilumab is safer and more effective than current therapies for treating severe asthma.

People whose asthma symptoms are difficult to control may find relief in a drug used for treating eczema.

Estimates suggest that up to 25 million people in the United States have asthma, and over 31 million have a form of eczema.

The link between eczema, or atopic dermatitis, and asthma has been the focus of much research.

For instance, it is known that children whose parents have asthma tend to develop eczema, and many of those who already have eczema go on to develop asthma — a phenomenon known as “ atopic march .”

Now, new research is suggesting that a drug used to treat one condition might also be effective in treating the other.

Dupilumab is an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat eczema, and two studies — recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine — demonstrate that it reduces symptoms and helps patients with difficult-to-control asthma to breathe more easily.

The first study was led by Dr. Mario Castro, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor of Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO.

Dr. Castro was also a co-author of the second study, whose first author is Dr. Klaus F. Rabe, who is a professor of pulmonary medicine at the University of Kiel in Germany.