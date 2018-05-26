Obesity is a known risk factor for many cancers. A recent study, involving over 2,000 bariatric surgery patients, asks whether losing weight could reduce the risk of melanoma.

In the United States, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer.

In 2014 alone, there were almost 80,000 new cases, and by the end of 2018, it is estimated that there will be more than 90,000 .

Understanding the risk factors behind every type of cancer is important in our effort to minimize the population’s risk at large.

And, obesity has already been confirmed as a risk factor for a number of cancers, including endometrial, liver, kidney, colorectal, and pancreatic cancer.

The most obvious risk factor for skin cancer is unprotected sun exposure. However, according to earlier studies, obesity may also play a role.

Recently, researchers set out to further investigate obesity’s role in the risk of melanoma, a quick-growing form of skin cancer.