What is ecchymosis?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 25 May 2018
By Jo Lewin RNutr
Reviewed by
The term ecchymosis describes a flat, blue or purple patch measuring 1 centimeter (cm) or more in diameter. The name is often used interchangeably with purpura or bruising, though this is somewhat mistaken.

Ecchymosis occurs when blood leaks from a broken capillary into surrounding tissue under the skin. This causes discoloration.

As the tissue heals, the area of ecchymosis may change from purple or blackish blue to yellow or green. Ecchymosis will typically take between 1 and 3 weeks to resolve.

Areas of ecchymosis have a different appearance from bruises or hematomas, which are swollen patches that form when blood collects and clots outside of a blood vessel. Hematomas may appear raised, while patches of ecchymosis are flat.

Bruises are typically caused by an injury, such as a fall or a knock, while ecchymosis is not always a result of trauma. Diseases and other conditions can also cause ecchymosis.

Symptoms

The main symptom of ecchymosis is discolored skin, caused by the bursting of capillaries and leakage of blood beneath the skin. The color of the patch corresponds to how old and severe the injury is.

When the leakage is recent, the area of ecchymosis may appear dark blue, black, or purple, but it will fade to yellow or green over time.

Ecchymosis alone is not typically a cause for concern. Like bruising, it is most common on legs and arms, and it often results from minor injuries sustained, for example, by bumping into furniture. Ecchymosis also frequently appears in areas where the skin is thin, such as the eyelids or lips.

It is common to see ecchymosis and bruising in highly active children and in older adults because the skin thins and the capillary walls grow more fragile with age.

When trauma is not responsible for ecchymosis, it can occur in people of any age.

Purpura: What you need to know
Purpura: What you need to know
Learn more about purpura, which refers to small purple spots just under the skin.
Read now

Pictures

The following slideshow contains images of ecchymosis:

ecchymosis on eyelid
ecchymosis on side causing deep bruising
ecchymosis under eyelid looking like black eye
ecchymosis bruise on hip

Causes

A fall, knock, or bump into a hard object can rupture or damage blood vessels. Ruptured blood vessels cause blood to pool, leading to ecchymosis.

These injuries also frequently lead to bruising. Ecchymosis is different from bruising because it can result from factors other than injury. These include:

Treatment

A doctor should be consulted if there is no obvious cause for ecchymosis
Consult a doctor if there is no obvious cause for ecchymosis.

Most of the time, patches of ecchymosis will go away without treatment. A person can reduce any pain or swelling with a cold compress or over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen.

If a person has not had an injury and the cause of ecchymosis is not obvious, a doctor may perform some diagnostic tests. Depending on the severity of the bruising, they may recommend an X-ray or MRI scan.

A doctor may also examine the area and take blood to check a person's platelet count and clotting factors.

Determining the underlying cause of ecchymosis is essential for developing a treatment plan.

When to see a doctor

Ultimately, ecchymosis may indicate some amount of internal bleeding. If severe, it should not be ignored.

Minor bruising is often not a cause for concern. However, speak with a doctor if the cause is unclear, if discoloration persists over time, or if ecchymosis occurs frequently.

Related coverage

What's to know about raccoon eyes? Raccoon eyes are dark circles that appear around the eyes as a symptom of internal bleeding. A number of different conditions can lead to raccoon eyes, such as skull and facial fractures, brain surgery, certain cancers, and nasal surgery. Click here to find out about the symptoms Read now
How to get rid of a bruise: Home remedies Bruises happen when an injury causes damage to blood vessels below the skin. They usually heal without treatment, but home remedies for bruises may be able to speed up the process, minimize their appearance, and prevent them from appearing in the first place. Learn about the options available, and when to see a doctor. Read now
Bone bruise: What you need to know When a muscle or soft tissue bruises, the signs can be clear to see. But a bone deep within the soft tissues can also bruise and be less visible. Learn about the different types of bone bruising and how they might occur. Also, what the symptoms are and what treatments can be given to help a bruised bone heal. Read now
What causes Battle's sign? Battle’s sign is a crescent-shaped bruise that appears behind one or both ears. It can be an indication of a serious head injury. Learn more. Read now
Subungual hematoma: Images, treatment, and link to melanoma Subungual hematomas occur after an injury to a nail. An impact can break blood vessels, causing blood to pool underneath the nail. In this article, we look at how to treat a subungal hematoma at home and when to see a doctor. Learn about signs of infection and the difference between this common injury and melanoma. Read now
Dermatology
Blood / Hematology Leukemia

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 25 May 2018.

    Visit our Dermatology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dermatology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    RNutr, Jo Lewin. "What is ecchymosis?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 27 May. 2018. Web.
    29 May. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/321943.php>

    APA
    RNutr, J. (2018, May 27). "What is ecchymosis?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Dermatology

Scroll to top