A new review finds that the most widely used supplements do not protect the heart against cardiovascular disease. However, folic acid may prevent stroke.

Share on Pinterest Most supplements do not keep your heart healthy, suggests a new review.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimate that one third of the entire population of the United States are taking some form of supplement.

Supplements are meant to raise our nutritional intake when food alone is not enough to provide the daily recommended dose.

However, some claim that supplements may prevent chronic disease such as cancer or cardiovascular disease.

Vitamins A, E, and C, for example, have been suggested to keep cancer at bay, while some studies have proposed that folic acid, vitamin E, and vitamin D might be helpful for preventing cardiovascular disease. However, the scientific evidence available is conflicting.

The official message that government authorities and nonprofit organizations have been putting forth to the public is that, even though supplements may help, food should always come first.

The main reasons for this are that food contains fiber and several bioactive compounds that cannot be found in a supplement, and that the evidence for the heart-protective benefits of supplements is insufficient.

So, researchers led by Dr. David J. A. Jenkins — a professor and Canada research chair in nutrition and metabolism at the University of Toronto — set out to examine existing studies in an attempt to determine whether vitamin and mineral supplements do, in fact, protect the heart.

Their findings were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.