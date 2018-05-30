New research finds a connection between genes and the birth complications that raise the risk of schizophrenia: the placenta. The findings might help to accurately predict who will develop the condition and reduce risk by improving the health of the placenta.

Share on Pinterest The placenta — or the organ that protects and provides nutrients to the fetus inside the womb — may be key in determining schizophrenia risk.

Scientists are hard at work trying to understand what causes schizophrenia. It is a debilitating mental health disorder that affects around 1 percent of the general population.

Researchers know, for example, that genes play a vital role. In fact, around 10 percent of people who have a relative with schizophrenia will develop the condition themselves.

Recent studies have put as much as 80 percent of schizophrenia risk down to genes. Others have shown that a specific risk gene for schizophrenia affects the brain’s development prenatally, supporting the idea that the condition is neurodevelopmental.

On the other hand, researchers have observed that a viral infection in the mother can also raise the risk. For instance, some studies have shown that offspring of mothers with high levels of a pro-inflammatory protein called interleukin-8 were twice as likely to develop schizophrenia than controls.

So, genes, inflammation, and the mother-child bond all seem to play a role in the development of schizophrenia. But could there be one element that links all of these factors together?

New research suggests so. The missing link, explain the authors of a new study published in the journal Nature Medicine, is the placenta.

Daniel R. Weinberger, the chief executive officer of the Lieber Institute for Brain Development in Baltimore, MD, is the lead investigator of the new research.