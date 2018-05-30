Why do we age, and why do we tend to become more ill as we do so? Most importantly, what can we do to stop this imminent process? New research might have found the answer to such questions, and it lies in our wrinkles — not the ones lining our faces, but the ones in our cells.

Over recent years, more and more research has been zeroing in on the aging process and what we can do to stop it — and understandably so.

Seniority may come with a range of conditions , including diabetes, fatty liver disease, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and even some neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s.

But what is the underlying cause of these aging-associated illnesses? Homing in on what occurs during aging on a cellular level may hold the answer.

From rejuvenating existing cells to simply adding fresh to replace old ones, scientists are trialing a variety of approaches that could extend our lives and keep us disease-free for longer.

Now, a team of researchers — led by Irina M. Bochkis, Ph.D., of the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville — has made a fascinating discovery. The nuclei inside our cells, they show, tend to “wrinkle” as we age.

These wrinkles impair the functioning of our genes, report the scientists. Luckily, however, Bochkis and her team also have a few ideas about how to stop — or maybe even reverse — the aging process by “smoothing out” these wrinkles.