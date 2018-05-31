A group of genes that is found only in humans and arose in our ancestors 3–4 million years ago may have driven the evolution of our bigger brains. Share on Pinterest Why are human brains so comparatively large? This revelation — and the work that led up to it — is the subject of two studies now reported in the journal Cell. One study was led by the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz, and the other was led by the Université Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium. The findings plug a gap in our knowledge about the changes that drove the evolution of our larger brains and gave us the ability to think and solve problems. The genes — named NOTCH2NL — belong to a very old family called Notch that was first identified in fruit flies; they got their name because they were linked to genetic faults that caused the flies to have notched wings.

How NOTCH2NL increases neuron numbers Notch genes go back “hundreds of millions of years” and “play important roles in embryonic development,” says David Haussler, who is a professor of biomolecular engineering at UC Santa Cruz and co-senior author of the first study paper. “To find,” he continues, “that humans have a new member of this family that is involved in brain development is extremely exciting.” The researchers found that the human-only NOTCH2NL genes appear to have a key role in the development of the human cortex, the seat of advanced cognitive abilities such as reasoning and language. The genes are strongly expressed in the neural stem cells of the cortex and delay their maturation into specific cell types. This delay results in the accumulation of a larger pool of stem cells, which, in turn, leads to more neurons being produced over the course of brain development.

Genes boost signaling during development NOTCH2NL genes are located on an area of the human genome — “the long arm of chromosome 1” — that has been linked to several neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism, microcephaly, macrocephaly, and schizophrenia. Some of the disorders are linked to duplication of large sections of DNA, and some are linked to deletions. They are known by their collective name “1q21.1 deletion/duplication syndromes.” The proteins coded by the Notch gene family are concerned with signaling inside cells and also between cells. Many of these signals direct the fate of stem cells — for instance, whether to differentiate into brain cells or heart cells — in many parts of the body. The researchers found that the NOTCH2NL genes encode proteins that “enhance” Notch signaling. “Notch signaling,” explains co-senior study author Dr. Sofie R. Salama, who is a research scientist in biomolecular engineering at UC Santa Cruz, “was already known to be important in the developing nervous system.” “NOTCH2NL seems to amplify Notch signaling, which leads to increased proliferation of neural stem cells and delayed neural maturation,” she adds.