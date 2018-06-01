The latest in a long line of papers on the many health benefits of reducing meat intake concludes that a plant-based diet is great news for your heart.

Currently, in the United States, vegetarianism and veganism are steadily becoming more popular.

Touted as a more healthful option, many people are working to reduce their meat intake.

In the past few decades, numerous studies have demonstrated that restricting meat impacts the body in a number of positive ways.

For instance, a plant-based diet has been shown to reduce the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. Vegetarianism and veganism may even protect against certain cancers.

A recent review, now published in the journal Progress in Cardiovascular Disease, focused on the benefits of a plant-based diet on cardiovascular health, specifically.