A new study, published in Nature, suggests that our craving for sweet tastes can be undone by manipulating neurons. The results may eventually help design new strategies for treating eating disorders.

The brain associates a spectrum of thoughts, feelings, and memories with different tastes.

A new study suggests that these responses exist separately within the brain and can be individually modified or even “erased.”

In previous research, the authors of the current study attempted to map the taste system of the brain.

They found that specialized cells on the tongue send signals to different regions of the brain when they encounter each of the five tastes — sweet, bitter, salty, sour, or umami. These responses enable the brain to identify the taste and trigger relevant behaviors.

“When our brain senses a taste, it not only identifies its quality, it choreographs a wonderful symphony of neuronal signals that link that experience to its context, hedonic value, memories, emotions, and the other senses, to produce a coherent response,” says Charles S. Zuker, the paper’s senior author.

For their most recent study, Zuker and colleagues focused on the amygdala; this part of the brain is involved when we make judgments about sensory information, including information about taste.