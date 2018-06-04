What does chondrodermatitis mean?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 4 Jun 2018
By Jane Leonard
Reviewed by
Chondrodermatitis nodularis helicis is an inflammatory skin condition that affects the ear. It causes a painful bump to develop on the top rim or helix of the ear or the curved piece of cartilage just inside, known as the antihelix. The condition, abbreviated to CNH, is also known as Winkler disease.

CNH often affects those who sleep on one side of their body more than the other. The condition most commonly occurs in males aged 40 years old or older, but females and younger adults may also develop a nodule.

Below, we discuss the symptoms and causes of CNH, along with the best treatment options.

What are the symptoms?

Chondrodermatitis nodularis helicis. Image credit Klaus D. Peter, Gummersbach, Germany
Chondrodermatitis nodularis helicis is a sensitive lump that forms on the top rim or helix of the ear. Image credit: Klaus D. Peter, Gummersbach, Germany

The most obvious symptom is a painful raised bump or nodule on the cartilage of the ear.

The nodule will typically grow bigger over time until it is between 5 and 10 millimeters (mm) in diameter.

There is often a tiny core in the bump that emits a scaly liquid. This liquid may cause a scab to form over the nodule when it dries.

Although small, a nodule caused by CNH is usually sensitive to touch and temperature. It can create an intensely sharp or stabbing sensation when irritated or exposed to cold.

A person cannot get rid of CNH by picking at a nodule. The lump may persist for several months or years.

Causes

When someone experiences pressure or trauma to the skin, it can be associated with CNH. People who sleep mainly on one side often develop a nodule. Experts believe changes in blood flow to the cartilage contribute to the problem.

A bump may, however, appear:

  • after a trauma, such as a knock to the ear cartilage
  • due to continued use of headphones or telephones
  • following frostbite or recurrent sun damage
  • spontaneously and for no apparent reason

Also, people with autoimmune diseases, particularly a condition known as systemic sclerosis, have reported having CNH.

Importantly, CNH is not contagious or hereditary, and it is not linked to skin cancer.

How does hearing work?
How does hearing work?
Ears can be susceptible to infections and skin issues, in addition to problems with hearing. Learn more about the ears and how hearing works here.
Read now

How is it diagnosed?

A dermatologist or doctor may be able to diagnose CNH by looking at the ear.

They will, however, probably order a biopsy to confirm this and to rule out more serious conditions. During a biopsy, a doctor will remove a small sample of the nodule, and send it away for examination under a microscope.

People sometimes mistake CNH for skin cancer, especially if the skin around the nodule bleeds or becomes scaly. This confusion is because basal cell skin cancer, squamous cell skin cancer, and precancers can resemble some CNH nodules.

Treatment options

People who experience CNH can treat the condition with self-care techniques and medications.

Self-care techniques

man asleep in bed
CNH can develop when a person always sleeps on the same side of their body.

People can find relief using home remedies to improve sleep and reduce the symptoms of pain and pressure in the ear.

To relieve discomfort or pain, a person can:

  • Sleep on the other side to avoid putting pressure on the nodule.
  • Use a soft pillow to prevent CNH developing on the other ear.
  • Make a hole in the pillow around the ear area to reduce pressure or buy a special cushion for CNH.
  • Use foam rubber, held in place with a headband, to make an ear protector to wear at night. Or, wear a moleskin bandage or get a made-to-measure silicone splint.
  • Avoid prolonged exposure to sun or freezing temperatures.
  • Wear a warm hat, pulled over the ears, during cold and windy weather.
  • Avoid pressing a phone against the ear and consider putting calls on loudspeaker when possible.
  • Apply petroleum jelly to an irritated nodule.

Medication and medical treatments

If someones quality of life is affected by CNH, and they are unable to manage it with self-care techniques, a doctor can treat it with:

  • Antibiotics: Antibiotic ointment may be prescribed for an ulcerated and infected CNH.
  • Corticosteroids: A topical corticosteroid cream can reduce pain and redness. A doctor may alternatively administer a corticosteroid injection into the nodule.
  • Collagen: This can be injected under the skin to provide a protective layer over the cartilage.
  • Liquid nitrogen: To encourage the nodule to heal, a doctor may attempt to freeze it with liquid nitrogen.
  • Nitroglycerin: A doctor may prescribe this treatment for severe cases of CNH. Some research reports successful use of a nitroglycerin patch to improve blood circulation to the ear. This could cause the nodule to reduce in size over time. Potential side effects include headaches, flushing, and reduced blood pressure.
  • Laser treatment: Less commonly, CNH may be removed using a concentrated beam of light. This is known as laser therapy.

Surgery

Surgery for CNH was once the preferred method of treatment. But recent studies suggest that more conservative treatments may be just as effective. Surgery is now reserved for severe cases or when other treatments fail to improve CNH.

When surgery is required, a doctor will usually do an excision biopsy by removing the nodule under a local anesthetic. Changes to the nerves during an operation may help to reduce pain around the CNH.

The recurrence rate of CNH after an excision biopsy is, however, estimated to be around 10 to 38 percent. It may recur because a surgeon did not succeed in removing all of the damaged cartilage during an operation.

Takeaway

woman holding her ear in pain
The severity of pain can vary with CNH but people can often manage the condition using home remedies.

People may experience symptoms that range from mild discomfort to severe pain when they have CNH. The condition is not, however, harmful or cancerous.

CNH is treatable, and the long-term outlook is good. Most people respond well to medications or medical procedures.

Doctors typically recommended surgery to remove the nodule when other treatments have not been successful.

Many people can manage their symptoms, at least in the short term, using home remedies, such as special pillows and changes in sleeping habits.

Related coverage

Swollen earlobe: Pictures, causes, and treatment Most causes of a swollen earlobe, such as an injury from a contact sport or an allergic reaction to a piercing, are easily treated at home and can be prevented. However, there are other causes, such as cauliflower ear and mastoiditis that need medical attention. Read on to find out when to see a doctor. Read now
How to remove a pimple in your ear Learn about what causes pimples in the ear, and how to remove and prevent them. We also look at the different types of bumps you might find in your ear. Read now
What are the lumps behind my ear? What are lumps behind the ear? They may be bumps in the skin, such as those caused by acne or cysts. Lumps may also indicate mastoiditis or enlarged lymph nodes. We describe these conditions, their diagnosis, and what symptoms to look out for. Here, learn when to see a doctor and how to get rid of lumps behind the ear. Read now
What causes a cyst in your earlobe? When skin cells multiply instead of shedding, cysts may form. Learn more about how earlobe cysts are removed, as well as causes, risks, and home remedies. Read now
Everything you need to know about dry ears Dry ears are characterized by a buildup of dead skin and itchiness. While they are not generally linked to serious conditions, they can be unsightly and uncomfortable. Luckily, they can be easily treated. This MNT Knowledge Center article discusses the causes of dry ears, how to prevent it, treatments, and recovery. Read now
Atopic Dermatitis / Eczema
Dermatology Ear, Nose and Throat

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 4 June 2018.

    Visit our Atopic Dermatitis / Eczema category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Atopic Dermatitis / Eczema.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Leonard, Jane. "What does chondrodermatitis mean?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 4 Jun. 2018. Web.
    4 Jun. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322024.php>

    APA
    Leonard, J. (2018, June 4). "What does chondrodermatitis mean?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Atopic Dermatitis / Eczema

Scroll to top