According to new research, aspirin may reduce the risk of bowel cancer. The latest study to investigate this relationship outlines how the popular painkiller might manage this feat.

Aspirin, the cost-effective, relatively safe, over-the-counter painkiller, is commonly taken to treat aches and pains.

Also known as acetylsalicylic acid, it is regularly used to prevent more serious conditions, too — such as stroke and blood clots in at-risk patients.

Over the years, evidence has been mounting that aspirin might also prevent bowel (colorectal) cancer.

For instance, a 20-year follow-up of five randomized clinical trials published in 2010 concluded that daily aspirin, taken over many years, “reduced long-term incidence and mortality due to colorectal cancer.”

Similarly, in 2010, another study looking at shorter-term aspirin demonstrated “a protective effect against [colorectal cancer] associated with the lowest dose of aspirin […] after only 5 years use in the general population.”

Although evidence is mounting, exactly how aspirin protects against certain cancers is still not understood. In a recent paper, published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research, scientists attempted to find out. They focused on a structure within the cell called the nucleolus.