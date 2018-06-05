Some studies have suggested that alcohol consumption could expose people to a heightened risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease later in life. But the mechanics behind this relationship have been unclear — until now.

Alzheimer’s disease affects a person’s memory, as well as their reasoning and decision-making abilities.

In the brain, Alzheimer’s is characterized by the formation of beta-amyloid plaques.

These sticky clumps of the amyloid beta protein interfere with signals transmitted between brain cells, therefore obstructing the circulation of information in the brain.

According to research reported by Medical News Today earlier this year, heavy drinking plays an important role in the development of many early-onset dementia diagnoses.

However, the mechanisms involved in rendering the brain more vulnerable to this condition have largely remained unclear.

Previous studies have discovered that alcohol consumption can affect certain genes that regulate inflammation in the brain.

And though this may offer some clues as to the pathways through which alcohol may predispose a person to the development of Alzheimer’s disease, the existing research had not shown which of the genes affected by alcohol consumption would normally protect the brain against neurodegeneration.

Recently, specialists from the University of Illinois at Chicago took steps to more clearly identify the pathways through which heavy alcohol use can impair the protective mechanisms that shield the brain against neuronal damage.

Their results, showing how alcohol can stop the brain from clearing out amyloid beta (which is the protein that forms obstructive clusters in Alzheimer’s) are now published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation.