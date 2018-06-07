What does breast cancer look like on a mammogram?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 7 Jun 2018
By Claire Sissons
Reviewed by
Mammograms are X-ray images of the breast that can reveal early signs of breast cancer.

There are two techniques for creating a mammogram. Film-screen mammography creates a photographic film, while digital mammography creates digital images.

Both methods use the same procedure for taking the image. The person having the mammogram will place their breast between two clear plates, which will squeeze it between them to hold it in place. This flattens the breast for a better image and stops the image from blurring.

The machine takes a picture of the breast from two angles. A specialist then checks the mammogram for anything unusual that could be a sign of cancer.

The test takes about 20 minutes. Some people may feel slight pain or discomfort.

How does a normal mammogram look?

The image of the breast is known as a mammogram. The background of the image will be black, and the breast will show up in grays and whites.

Tissue that is denser, including connective tissue and glands, shows up white.

Some people have more dense tissue in their breasts. This can make it harder to detect abnormalities on a mammogram as a tumor is made up of dense tissue and will also appear white.

The breasts tend to become less dense with age. Less dense tissue, such as fat, shows up gray on a mammogram.

A standard mammogram will usually be mostly gray, with some white areas showing healthy dense tissue. More white on the image does not always indicate a health problem.

Everyone's breasts are different, so no two mammogram images will be the same. Healthy mammograms can still vary in appearance.

A medical professional who checks imaging tests, such as X-rays or MRI scans, is called a radiologist. They will look carefully at the mammogram to interpret the results.

Mammogram images

Normal breast tissue

Mammogram of normal breast tissue

Dense and fatty breast tissue

Mammogram showing dense and fatty breast tissue <br>Image credit: National Cancer Institute, 1994</br>
Image credit: National Cancer Institute, 1994

Cancerous tumor

Breast cancer mammogram <br>Image credit: National Cancer Institute, 1990</br>
Image credit: National Cancer Institute, 1990

Breast cyst

Ultrasound of breast cyst <br>Image credit: Nevit Dilmen, 2011</br>
In a mammogram, cysts show up as dense white masses. A doctor may recommend a breast ultrasound, like the one above, to help determine if the cyst is benign and fluid-filled. They may also take a sample of the fluid for testing.
Image credit: Nevit Dilmen, 2011

Fibroadenoma

Mammogram of fibroadenoma <br>Image credit: SCiardullo, 2014</br>
Image credit: SCiardullo, 2014

Breast calcification

Breast calcification mammogram

What does breast cancer look like on a mammogram?

Any area that does not look like normal tissue is a possible cause for concern. The radiologist will look for areas of white, high-density tissue and note its size, shape, and edges.

A lump or tumor will show up as a focused white area on a mammogram. Tumors can be cancerous or benign.

If a tumor is benign, it is not a health risk and is unlikely to grow or change shape. Most tumors found in the breasts are non-cancerous.

Small white specks are usually harmless. The radiologist will check their shape and pattern, as they can sometimes be a sign of cancer.

What to expect during a mammogram
What to expect during a mammogram
Learn more about what to expect during a mammogram and how to minimize discomfort.
Read now

Other abnormalities

As well as dense breast tissue and possible tumors, a radiologist will look for anything unusual on a mammogram.

Other abnormalities include:

  • Cysts, which are small fluid-filled sacs. Most are simple cysts, which have a thin wall and are not cancerous. If a doctor cannot classify a cyst as a simple cyst, they may do further tests to ensure that it is not cancerous.
  • Calcifications, which are deposits of calcium. Larger deposits of calcium are called macrocalcifications and they usually occur as a result of aging. Smaller deposits are called microcalcifications. Depending on the appearance of the microcalcifications, a doctor may test them for possible signs of cancer.
  • Fibroadenomas, which are benign tumors in the breast. They are round and may feel like a marble. People in their 20s and 30s are more likely to have a fibroadenoma, but they can occur at any age.
  • Scar tissue, which often appears white on a mammogram. It is best to make a doctor aware of any scarring on the breasts beforehand.

A mass may refer to a tumor, cyst, or fibroadenoma, whether it is cancerous or not.

A mammogram can also give a person information about their breast density. People with dense breasts have a slightly higher risk of breast cancer. Dense breasts can make it more difficult to find abnormalities on a mammogram.

Mammograms are still possible if a person has had breast cancer surgery or implants. However, it may be necessary to take more images of each breast, and it might take longer to check the images.

A radiologist will often compare a mammogram against previous images. This can help them to spot any changes and decide whether an unusual area could be a sign of cancer.

When to see a doctor

People should examine their breasts regularly and see a doctor if they have any concerns.

By being aware of how their breasts usually look and feel, they are more likely to notice any changes.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) has published recommendations on the number of mammograms that women should have at each age:

  • women aged 40 to 44 should have the choice to begin annual mammograms
  • women aged 45 to 54 should have a mammogram every year
  • women aged 55 and older can switch to having a mammogram every 2 years

If a woman has a family history of breast cancer, doctors may offer them a mammogram before the age of 40.

A mammogram to detect breast cancer in its early stages is called screening. If someone has already noted a sign or symptom of breast cancer, they may have a mammogram to confirm it. This is called a diagnostic mammogram.

Understanding the results

There is a standard system for reporting the results of a mammogram, which is called the Breast Imaging-Reporting and Data System, or BI-RADS.

BI-RADS uses categories with the numbers 0 to 6. This is to make sure that doctors across the United States are using the same terms.

Category Meaning
0 An unclear result with a need for more tests or comparison with previous mammograms
1 No abnormalities
2 No sign of cancer but some abnormalities present, such as benign calcifications
3 Some abnormalities that are very likely to be benign but need following up
4 Abnormalities that could be cancerous, possibly requiring a biopsy
5 Abnormalities very likely to be cancerous, requiring a biopsy
6 Cancer is present, requiring mammograms to check progress

A medical professional should explain the results clearly. They may recommend further tests to check anything that looks suspicious.

It is common to need further tests after a mammogram, as doctors will want to look more closely at any abnormalities on the images. A call-back does not necessarily mean that cancer is present.

Takeaway

Mammograms are currently the best method available for detecting breast cancer or checking to see how breast cancer is responding to treatment. However, mammograms are not perfect, and it can be difficult to see any abnormalities in people with dense breasts.

A mammogram will look different for every individual, and there is no standard normal or abnormal image.

Areas that appear white on a mammogram may need follow-up tests but are not often the result of breast cancer.

Related coverage

Breast cancer: Changes in immune cell composition linked to future risk Changes in immune cell composition in breast tissue links to future risk of developing breast cancer, suggesting a role in disease progression, says study. Read now
Comparing mammography and thermography Breast cancer is a common type of cancer and can often only be detected through screenings. Mammography and thermography are two methods of detecting abnormalities that may indicate breast cancer. This MNT Knowledge Center article discusses each scan and helps you reach an informed decision about what is best for you. Read now
Tomosynthesis: Breast cancer screening method Tomosynthesis is a method of breast screening that appears to be more reliable than a regular mammogram. It is a type of X-ray that provides a 3-D image of the breasts. Unlike a mammogram, it does not involve compressing the breast. The images are clearer, but they take longer to process. Find out more. Read now
What is scattered fibroglandular breast tissue? Women with scattered fibroglandular breast tissue may develop lumpy or painful breasts. This condition creates a mixture of high-density and low-density tissue in the breast. It can be caused by menstruation, although the mechanisms are largely unknown. This article looks at breast composition and when to see a doctor. Read now
Is breast asymmetry linked to breast cancer? Many women have slight differences in the size or shape of their breasts. Breast asymmetry is usually not a cause for concern, though substantial asymmetry in the size or density of breasts may suggest an increased risk of breast cancer. A mammogram can look for abnormalities and diagnose the cause of breast asymmetry. Read now
Breast Cancer
Cancer / Oncology Radiology / Nuclear Medicine

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 7 June 2018.

    Visit our Breast Cancer category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Breast Cancer.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Sissons, Claire. "What does breast cancer look like on a mammogram?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 8 Jun. 2018. Web.
    8 Jun. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322068.php>

    APA
    Sissons, C. (2018, June 8). "What does breast cancer look like on a mammogram?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Breast Cancer

Scroll to top