Solving crimes by analyzing fingerprints or DNA is now standard practice. A new study, however, tests the feasibility of tracing a criminal using the microbes they left at the crime scene.

As you read this, the number of microbes inside of you and on your skin roughly equals the number of cells in your body.

In some ways, we are as much microbe as we are human.

Collectively referred to as our microbiome, a lot of scientists are becoming ever more interested in how these microscopic stowaways impact our health.

For instance, gut bacteria appear to have surprising connections with a range of diseases, such as diabetes and some psychiatric conditions .

The manipulation of bacteria in our gut could potentially be a useful medical intervention in the not-too-distant future.

Similarly, the bacteria on our skin and in our airways have a complex relationship with our health. Some can be considered friendly, protecting us from other pathogens, while others can cause deadly infections if they enter the bloodstream.