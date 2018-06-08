Adhering to a diverse diet and consuming “foods in moderation” may be enough to slash cancer survivors’ death risk by 65 percent, suggests a new study.

To extend life for cancer survivors, eating 'everything in moderation' might be the best approach, suggests a new study.

A growing body of evidence is suggesting that diets influence the outlook of cancer survivors.

For instance, a recent study has suggested that a low-fat diet may significantly improve the outlook of breast cancer survivors.

And, a meta-analysis of existing studies refers to the Western diet as “detrimental” for those who were diagnosed with breast cancer.

But a lot of these studies focus on certain foods that should be avoided or consumed by people who have had specific forms of cancer, whereas the Dietary Guidelines for Americans , for example, emphasize the importance of a high-quality “total diet” for optimal health in the general population.

So, researchers led by Kalyani Sonawane, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of Florida’s College of Public Health and Health Professions in Gainesville, set out to investigate the benefits of an overall healthful diet for cancer survivors.

Sonawane explains the motivation for the research, saying, “While dietary guidelines for the general public have moved toward a total diet approach, such an approach has not been extensively studied among cancer survivors.”

“It’s just like what our grandmothers used to say: Eating foods in moderation is good for your health. That is the idea behind looking at a total diet approach and cancer outcomes.” Kalyani Sonawane, Ph.D.