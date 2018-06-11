Researchers have uncovered the earliest genomic evidence yet of the bacterium that causes bubonic plague. This is important because it shows that the plague has been around for much longer than we previously believed.

“Bubonic plague” calls to mind medieval images of the havoc that was wreaked by one of the most devastating calamities in our history.

Caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, the so-called Black Death refers to the plague that hit Europe in the mid-1300s, killing millions of people.

The same strain is responsible for the two other main plague pandemics that hit humankind: the Justinian plague, which started in 541 AD, and the Modern Plague, which started in China in the late 19th century.

The plague is still “active” today. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) report that between 2010 and 2015, 3,248 people had the infectious disease, 584 of whom died from it.

Despite its current prevalence and historical significance, little is known about how and when the disease originated.

For instance, just this year, researchers started to question the initial assumption that the disease spread because of rats and shifted the blame to human bodily parasites, such as fleas and lice.

Now, a team of scientists led by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany, suggests that the origins of the bacterium go further back in time than previously believed.