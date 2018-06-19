Despite their popularity, little is known about the health impacts of electronic cigarettes. New research investigates the chemicals used to flavor these products and their effects on cardiovascular health.

Share on Pinterest A new study investigates e-cigarettes’ impact on the heart.

New research, published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, concludes that the chemicals used to create these flavors could be damaging blood vessels and the cells that line the inside of the heart.

Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) were first introduced to the United States in 2006 and were marketed as a safer alternative to cigarettes.

These battery-powered devices heat a liquid solution that is then inhaled by the user. However, e-cigarettes can still contain nicotine and some of the chemicals used in regular cigarettes.

Since their introduction, they have gained popularity and are widely used as an alternative to smoking traditional tobacco products. They are often used to help people quit smoking with the belief being that they offer fewer health risks.

They have also gained popularity among young people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there was an increase in middle and high school students using e-cigarettes from 2011 to 2016.

However, they are not recommended for use by the American Heart Association (AHA), who instead advise people to avoid the devices. The AHA believe that e-cigarettes containing nicotine should be subject to the same laws as traditional tobacco products.