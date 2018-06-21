Vaginal dryness affects a lot of women, but most of them do not speak about this — not even to their doctors — and many won’t take any steps to improve the discomfort. Why the secrecy?

Women can experience vaginal dryness (that is, a lack of vaginal lubrication) at any stage of life.

However, this problem is most commonly seen during or after menopause, when a woman’s estrogen levels often plummet.

A dry vagina brings with it a number of other problems, such as irritation, itchiness, or a burning sensation in the genital area — particularly during intercourse.

Vaginal dryness can make sex painful and unpleasant and could even lead to postcoital bleeding.

With this being such an ordinary problem, especially for women at menopause, it would only make sense for it to be freely discussed, and for women not to have any qualms in looking for the best way of managing the symptoms.

But that is not what a new study, conducted by scientists from institutions across the United States — including the University of California, Davis, the University of Massachusetts in Worcester, and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor — found.

The researchers analyzed data from the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN) and revealed that most women do not report vaginal dryness to their physicians, and neither do they take any measures to ease this problem.

In a paper now published in the journal Menopause — of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) — the research team explains that vaginal dryness is treated as a taboo topic. The first author of the study is Dr. Elaine Waetjen.