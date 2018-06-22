A large analysis of around 800 million tweets during a 4-year period suggests that circadian rhythms control our way of thinking.

Our circadian rhythms are known to affect our mood, as our energy levels spike and dip at different times of the day.

But can our internal clocks also affect our way of thinking? Studies have revealed that short-term disruptions in the circadian rhythm can impair our memory, attention, and problem-solving skills.

In the long-term, such disruptions have been linked with mental health disorders including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression, lending further credibility to the hypothesis that the sleep-wake cycle might control our thinking.

Now, a study of 800 million tweets brings evidence in support of this theory. Our way of thinking, as well as the underlying emotions, tend to change across the 24-hour sleep-wake cycle, the research suggests.