A discovery about how cancer cells prepare the way for tumor growth and spread may lead to new treatments that stop it.

Share on Pinterest Blocking the protein Munc13-4 could stop the spread of cancer.

Cancer cells are known to release tiny fluid-filled bags, or vesicles, called exosomes.

These are packed with powerful proteins and other molecules that make tissue conditions more favorable for tumor progression in numerous ways.

The molecules can remodel the environment of the cancer cells, for instance, and they can insert cancer genes into other cells and signal the immune system not to mount attacks.

These changes make it easier for tumors to grow and for the cancer to invade nearby tissue and spread to other parts of the body.

Cancer invasion and spread is a complex process called metastasis and is the main reason for it being such a serious disease.

Now, University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers have discovered a protein that controls the release of exosomes from cancer cells to promote tumor progression and metastasis.

They report their findings in a paper published in the Journal of Cell Biology.