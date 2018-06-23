A new study shows, for the very first time, that horses respond to human emotional cues by integrating the emotional value of the voice they hear with that of the facial expressions they see.

Pet owners have always felt that they bond with their dog or cat and that their pet understands, communicates with, and loves them.

Recently, science has been backing up the pet owners’ feelings.

For instance, we now know that both dogs and cats secrete the attachment hormone oxytocin when we stroke them or look into their eyes.

Similarly, other studies have shown that the kind of “baby talk” that humans use with their infants and sometimes with their pets also makes dogs bond with them and prefer them to other people.

Dogs can also recognize a smile, and the secretion of oxytocin makes them prefer the smiling faces of humans over danger cues.

Many people have similar warm feelings toward domestic horses. But do horses possess the same ability to recognize and respond to human emotional cues? This question prompted three Japanese-based researchers to investigate.