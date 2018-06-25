Can an IUD cause bleeding after sex?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 25 Jun 2018
By Rachel Nall, RN, BSN, CCRN
Reviewed by
An intrauterine device is a reversible way to prevent pregnancy in the long term. A person with an intrauterine device may experience irregular bleeding and other side effects.

Different kinds of intrauterine devices (IUDs) can cause different side effects. A person usually experiences irregular bleeding as their body is first adjusting to the device. If they continue to experience unusual bleeding, particularly after sex, the IUD may not be responsible.

In this article, we explore some common causes of bleeding after sex. We also describe side effects of an IUD and when to see a doctor.

Can an IUD cause bleeding after sex?

An IUD which may cause bleeding after sex
Irregular bleeding may occur as the body gets used to the IUD.

It may take the body several months to get used to an IUD. During this time, a person is more likely to experience breakthrough bleeding, or bleeding between periods. This is also called spotting.

When a person experiences this spotting just after sex, it may seem as though the sex has caused the bleeding.

A doctor places an IUD through the vagina, then through the cervix and into the uterus. The IUD has stiff plastic strings on one end so that a doctor can remove it at a later date.

A person can sometimes feel the strings of an IUD in the vagina, but they should not cause discomfort or bleeding after sex. If a sexual partner can feel the strings during sex, and if this is bothersome, a doctor may be able to shorten the strings.

An IUD can sometimes become displaced. If this happens, and the IUD moves partially out of the cervix or into the vagina, a person could experience some bleeding after sex. Displacement also usually causes cramping and discomfort.

Pain and bleeding after sex are not typical side effects of an IUD. If a person experiences either, they should see a doctor to ensure that the device is in place and that no other condition, such as a cervical infection, is responsible.

The following groups are more likely to have displaced IUDs:

  • people in their teens
  • people who receive IUDs immediately after childbirth
  • people with heavy periods

Anyone who suspects that their IUD is dislodged should contact a doctor right away. Displaced IUDs cannot protect against pregnancy.

Other causes of bleeding after sex

woman awake in bed next to partner worrying about sex after hysterectomy
Postcoital bleeding can be worrisome and may result from inadequate lubrication or infections.

In a scientific review published in 2014, researchers estimated that 0.7–9.0 percent of women who menstruate experience bleeding after sex, which is also called postcoital bleeding.

Postcoital bleeding can be painful and worrisome. Some common causes include:

Rarely, cervical cancer can also cause postcoital bleeding.

Bleeding after sex once is not usually a cause for concern, but see a doctor if it happens frequently.

The doctor may perform a physical exam and check whether the IUD is in place. They may also screen for infections and perform a Pap smear, to check for abnormal cells on the cervix.

In addition, a doctor can use pelvic ultrasound imaging to check whether the uterine lining looks healthy and to confirm the correct placement of the IUD.

Everything you need to know about breakthrough bleeding
Everything you need to know about breakthrough bleeding
Breakthrough bleeding, or spotting, is bleeding that occurs between periods. Learn more about it here.
Read now

IUD side effects

Some people experience pain when the doctor inserts the IUD. Within the first few months of having the device, a person may also experience side effects, such as:

When to see a doctor

If a person with an IUD experiences any of the following symptoms, they should see a doctor:

  • feeling faint
  • severe cramping, pain, or soreness that gets worse over time
  • significant blood loss or bleeding that does slow down
  • signs of infection, such as fever, chills, or difficulty breathing
  • unusual vaginal discharge, which may be thick, blood-tinged, or foul-smelling

An IUD is usually a safe and effective method of preventing pregnancy. However, if a person with an IUD suspects that they have become pregnant, or if they are experiencing any side effects, they should seek medical care.

Related coverage

Everything you need to know about IUD removal An IUD is an effective form of birth control that is manually inserted into the vagina and remains for several months. Sometimes, however, they need removing or replacing. This MNT Knowledge Center article examines when and how this is done, as well as the different types of IUD and other birth control methods. Read now
Is the IUD or Pill better for me? Many people use contraception and must decide between an intrauterine device (IUD) and a birth control pill. While both should prevent pregnancy, they can differ in effectiveness, side effects, and risks. In this article, we provide information on both types of contraception and explain how to switch between the two. Read now
Endometrial ablation: What you need to know Endometrial ablation is a procedure to remove the uterine lining. It may help women who have heavy or long periods, or bleeding in between periods. Read now
What you need to know about irregular periods Most women have a regular menstrual cycle, but periods can become irregular under some conditions. Find out what causes menstruation to become irregular. Read now
What causes bleeding between periods? Vaginal bleeding between periods is a common experience with many possible causes. When this occurs, a person may notice light brown spotting in their underwear after their period has ended. Hormonal changes and contraceptives are common causes, though bleeding between periods can also be a sign of certain cancers. Read now
Women's Health / Gynecology
Birth Control / Contraception Pregnancy / Obstetrics Sexual Health / STDs

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 25 June 2018.

    Visit our Women's Health / Gynecology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Women's Health / Gynecology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Nall, Rachel. "Can an IUD cause bleeding after sex?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 25 Jun. 2018. Web.
    25 Jun. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322253.php>

    APA
    Nall, R. (2018, June 25). "Can an IUD cause bleeding after sex?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Women's Health / Gynecology

Scroll to top