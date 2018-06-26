Is treating the diaphragm the key to relieving chronic pain in the lower back? Researchers set out to investigate, conducting the first ever clinical trial to test the efficacy of special osteopathic techniques tending to the diaphragm for easing chronic low back pain.

Osteopathic treatment that tends to the diaphragm may alleviate chronic low back pain, suggests a new trial.

According to the 2015 Global Burden of Disease Study , back pain is now the leading cause of disability in most countries worldwide.

In the United States, approximately 80 percent of adults have had low back pain at least once in their lives.

If the pain lasts for longer than 12 weeks, it is considered to be chronic.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), chronic low back pain is the third most burdensome condition in the U.S. “in terms of mortality or poor health as a result of disease.”

Treatments for low back pain are not always successful. In some cases, the pain persists even after surgery or other forms of medical treatment.

But could a particular form of osteopathy be the key to relieving chronic low back pain? Scientists at CEU Cardenal Herrera University in Valencia, Spain, compared manual osteopathic techniques that paid special attention to the diaphragm with techniques that did not.

The researchers’ findings were deemed one of the three best studies to have been presented at the International Osteopathy Congress 2018, held in Madrid, Spain.

The paper was published in the journal Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Mireia Martí-Salvador, of the Department of Physiotherapy at CEU, is the first author of the study.