Isradipine, an antihypertensive drug, is emerging as a potential new treatment for Parkinson’s disease due to promising results of in vitro tests. Until now, it was unclear whether administering the drug in vivo would yield the same benefits — new research shows that it does. Share on Pinterest If human trials are successful, we could have the first drug that slows down the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Isradipine is a calcium-channel inhibitor used to treat hypertension. Previous studies have found that people who took the drug had lower rates of Parkinson’s disease, so scientists wanted to examine it closely. Further tests showed that the drug protects the dopamine-producing neurons that are affected in Parkinson’s disease. Now, a new study shows that treating mice with the drug protects the rodents’ dopaminergic neurons as well. D. James Surmeier, Ph.D., who is the Nathan Smith Davis Professor of Physiology at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, IL, led the study, and the findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Isradipine affects the neurons’ mitochondria Prof. Surmeier and team administered isradipine to mice for 7–10 days. Then, using a quantitative imaging technique called two-photon laser scanning microscopy, they measured the levels of calcium inside the dopamine-producing neurons. The tests found that the drug had lowered calcium levels inside these cells. This is important since calcium channels stimulate the mitochondria of dopaminergic neurons, sometimes making these brain cells overly active. Prof. Surmeier says that this occurs due to the evolutionary role of dopaminergic neurons. These cells are key for activating brain regions responsible for quick motor responses, which is very useful in “fight-or-flight” situations, such as being confronted by a predator. However, to fulfill this high-energy role, these neurons need to keep their mitochondria working at full capacity at all times. Mitochondria are tiny organelles inside of cells that are responsible for turning fats and nutrients into energy, or the cells’ fuel. Working to such a high capacity at all times is not only no longer necessary in our society, but it can create toxic byproducts. Such toxic compounds ultimately kill neurons, which is what happens in Parkinson’s disease. But in this study, isradipine inhibited calcium channels, which slowed the activity of mitochondria and lowered the production of toxic compounds.