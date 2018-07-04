A new study cautions that exposure to paint, varnish, and other solvents dramatically increases the risk of multiple sclerosis for people who may already have a family member living with the condition. Share on Pinterest People genetically predisposed to MS should avoid any unneccessary exposure to solvents. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease that is thought to affect about 400,000 people in the United States and 2.1 million people across the globe. The main confirmed risk factors for the illness are sex, ethnicity, and genes. Women tend to be more affected by MS than men, as are people of European descent and those with a genetic predisposition. While these are factors outside of our control, some studies have also pointed to other “changeable” risk factors, such as being exposed to toxic substances and having too much salt in our diet. These are things we can all change or avoid. New research adds to the evidence that exposure to solvents is indeed a significant risk factor for developing MS, and that smoking — another changeable factor — amplifies this risk considerably. Dr. Anna Hedström — from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden — is the lead author of the new study. The findings were published in the journal Neurology.

Risk raised by genes, smoking, and solvents Dr. Hedström and colleagues started from the assumption that lung irritation caused by different sources may trigger an immune response that would ultimately lead to MS in people who were already genetically predisposed. To examine whether this was true, the researchers looked at a sample of 2,042 Swedish people who had received an MS diagnosis and compared them with a control sample of 2,947 sex- and age-matched people. Blood tests revealed if the participants were genetically prone to developing MS — that is, whether they had a so-called human leukocyte antigen gene variant. Also, the participants were asked whether they smoke or used to smoke, and whether they had been exposed to paint, varnish, or organic solvents.