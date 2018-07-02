According to a new study, the effects of natural aging processes, combined with those of obesity and a poor diet, affect certain brain mechanisms, thereby boosting the risk of Alzheimer’s.

In a new study on mice, researchers find out how a high-fat, high-sugar diet renders the aging brain more vulnerable to Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that is characterized primarily by memory loss and impaired cognition.

Some risk factors for the development of this disease are aging and metabolic conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

However, many of the biological mechanisms underlying the onset and progression of this disease remain unknown.

This is despite the fact that our understanding of the predisposing risk factors is growing all the time.

Now, Rebecca MacPherson, Bradley Baranowski, and Kirsten Bott — of Brock University in Ontario, Canada — have conducted a study that has allowed them to uncover some more of the mechanics at play in the development of this type of dementia.

The team worked with aging mice to investigate how a high-fat, high-sugar (HFS) diet that fuelled obesity might also prime the brain for neurodegeneration in this sample.

