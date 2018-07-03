The enzyme tousled-like kinase 2 maintains genome stability at cellular level. Researchers have also linked it to different health conditions, including breast cancer and intellectual disability. A new study now describes this enzyme’s structure, arguing that this will help to design better therapies.

Tousled-like kinases are enzymes that play a complex role in preserving genome stability within cells.

One in particular — tousled-like kinase 2 (TLK2) — has been getting a fair amount of attention over recent years.

More specifically, TLK2 contributes to the repair of DNA damage, helping to keep the cell’s nucleus stable.

This enzyme’s levels of activity have previously been linked to a series of health conditions, including both breast cancer and intellectual disability.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark — and some from the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology in Spain and the Spanish National Cancer Research Center in Madrid — have recently confirmed previous findings.

The new study noted that high TLK2 activity is found in estrogen receptor-positive (ER-positive) breast cancer, which makes up most diagnosed breast cancer cases. Conversely, in intellectual disability, TLK2 activity is greatly diminished.

The researchers — led by Prof. Guillermo Montoya — decided to use special techniques that have allowed them to map TLK2’s structure in detail.