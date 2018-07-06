A new brain study locates the region of the brain responsible for our ability to change the pitch of our voice. The findings could help to create a more natural-sounding prosthetic voice box.

Speech is a complex and uniquely human ability.

Humans have a voice box, or larynx, unlike any other primate.

As a species, we can produce fluid speech that can elicit an emotional response.

This is a godsend for the species in general, but it is a burden for individuals with problems with their larynx.

For those who are either born unable to talk or who lose their speech later in life, using a robotic device can only help so much.

Stephen Hawking and his voice synthesizer is one of the most notable cases of a human using a prosthetic voice box.

But though the physicist was able to speak any word in the dictionary, his machine could not place emphasis on certain words or give the impression that Hawking was asking a question rather than simply saying a statement.

A group of researchers has recognized the potential for a device that could give those without a functioning voice box a realistic-sounding voice.

The team — based at the University of California, San Francisco — has started the first steps toward such a discovery by determining which area of the brain is responsible for controlling pitch in human speech.