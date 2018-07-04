What are the signs of having a girl?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 4 Jul 2018
By Lana Burgess
Reviewed by
Apart from having a doctor's opinion during an ultrasound, is it possible to predict a baby's sex?

Friends and family may point out signs of having a girl or boy, but most of these will probably be based on folklore rather than science.

An ultrasound at 20 weeks into the pregnancy is the most reliable way to tell a baby's sex.

This article discusses some of the traditionally held signs that someone is having a girl, as well as whether they have any scientific evidence to support them.

Eight signs of having a girl

We look at the science behind eight traditional signs of having a girl:

1. Severe morning sickness

Pregnant woman with extreme morning sickness which may be a sign of having a girl
Severe morning sickness may be a sign of having a girl.

Some people think that severe morning sickness is a sign of having a girl. In fact, recent research suggests that feeling ill during pregnancy may be linked to the baby's sex.

A 2017 study found that women carrying girls experienced more inflammation when their immune systems were exposed to bacteria compared to those carrying boys.

This difference may impact the way women carrying girls experience morning sickness. They may feel more unwell than those carrying boys.

More research is needed to fully understand if there is a link between morning sickness and a baby's sex.

2. Extreme mood swings

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can often cause mood swings. Some people think that women carrying girls have higher levels of estrogen and are moodier as a result. Research does not support this theory, however.

Hormone levels rise during pregnancy and fall after giving birth regardless of whether the baby is male or female.

3. Weight gain around the middle

If a woman gains lots of weight around her middle during pregnancy, some people think this means she is having a girl. They may also believe that gaining weight just in the front of the body indicates a boy.

Again, scientific evidence does not back up this theory. Where a woman gains weight in pregnancy depends on her body type.

How do you do the baking soda gender test?
How do you do the baking soda gender test?
There are many traditional beliefs about how to find out the sex of a baby before the birth. The baking soda gender test is an easy, cost-effective method, but does it work?
Read now

4. Carrying the baby high

Carrying the baby high is an often-repeated sign of having a girl. Despite its popularity, this has no scientific basis.

Where a woman carries her baby depends on her:

  • body type
  • weight gain
  • fitness level
  • muscle strength

5. Sugar cravings

Women often experience new cravings when pregnant. Some people think if a woman craves sugar, she may be carrying a girl, whereas salty cravings may indicate a boy.

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that food cravings during pregnancy can indicate the sex of the baby.

6. Stress levels

woman with gerd and fatigue at computer looking tired
If a woman has high stress levels before conceiving, she may be more likely to have a girl.

A women's stress levels before she conceives may influence a baby's sex. A 2012 study found a relationship between levels of the stress hormone cortisol and the male to female birth ratio.

In this study, women with high levels of cortisol were statistically more likely to have a girl.

A 2013 study found that in the two years following an earthquake on the Greek island of Zakynthos, the male birth rate dropped. Researchers suspected that increased stress levels in the island's community affected the birth ratio.

More research is needed to properly understand the link between stress and the sex of unborn babies.

7. Oily skin and dull hair

Some people believe that having oily skin and dull hair may mean a woman is carrying a girl.

This belief is not scientifically based.

On the other hand, changes in oil production or hair appearance during pregnancy may relate to hormonal changes or changes in diet.

8. Baby's rapid heartbeat

Some people believe that if the baby's heart beats rapidly, they may be female.

However, researchers debunked this myth decades ago in a study that found no significant difference between the heart rate in male and female fetuses.

How doctors test for the baby's sex

The best opportunity to find out a baby's sex is when the doctor carries out an ultrasound scan at 20 weeks.

The doctor will look at the baby's genitals during the scan to determine their sex. This is usually accurate but not always, as many things can obscure the ultrasound image.

There are some other procedures the doctor can perform to get a definitive answer, including:

  • amniocentesis
  • chorionic villus sampling
  • noninvasive prenatal testing

A doctor will usually only offer these procedures if they are concerned about the health of the baby.

Takeaway

Most anecdotal signs of having a girl are myths that need debunking.

Excessive morning sickness and preconception stress may mean it is more likely a woman will have a girl, but much more research is needed to understand fully how these factors influence a baby's sex.

The most useful way to determine a baby's sex is to ask for the doctor's professional opinion at the 20-week ultrasound.

Related coverage

Pneumonia during pregnancy: What you need to know Pneumonia during pregnancy can cause serious complications if left untreated. Learn to recognize the symptoms and help prevent maternal pneumonia. Read now
Is having vaginal pressure during pregnancy normal? It is normal to feel a heaviness or pressure on the vagina or pelvis during pregnancy. The common causes of vaginal or pelvic pressure are different in the early and late trimesters but are not usually cause for concern. In this article, we look at common causes, when to see a doctor, and how to relieve symptoms. Read now
Heartburn during pregnancy: What to do Heartburn happens when acid from the stomach comes back up into the food pipe. It is common during pregnancy because of hormonal changes, and because the growing baby is pushing up against the stomach. Learn about treating heartburn, when to see a doctor, the difference with GERD, and what can be done to prevent it. Read now
Can dehydration affect pregnancy? Dehydration is more common during pregnancy than at other times. This is because the body has an increased demand for water. Dehydration can be dangerous for the mother and baby, so it is important to pay attention to the early warning signs of dehydration during pregnancy and to learn how you can prevent dehydration. Read now
How does fibromyalgia affect pregnancy? Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes pain. It can affect mood and thinking. What does this mean for a pregnancy? Find out how the condition and its treatment can affect a baby in the womb. Get some tips, too, on how to plan for rest time and support during pregnancy, to minimize the effects of fibromyalgia. Read now
Pregnancy / Obstetrics
Nutrition / Diet Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 4 July 2018.

    Visit our Pregnancy / Obstetrics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pregnancy / Obstetrics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Burgess, Lana. "What are the signs of having a girl?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 4 Jul. 2018. Web.
    4 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322368.php>

    APA
    Burgess, L. (2018, July 4). "What are the signs of having a girl?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Scroll to top