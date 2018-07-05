You may have heard some seniors say, “I’m 80 years young,” to suggest that their biological age does not reflect how they feel. New research backs them up, as brain scans demonstrate that people’s “subjective age” — rather than their objective age — accurately predicts how young their brain really looks. Share on Pinterest How one feels on the inside may truly be the key to mental agility. Jeanyung Chey, of the Seoul National University in Korea, started the research by asking herself, “Why do some people feel younger or older than their real age?” More intriguingly, could it be that how young or old they feel accurately reflects how their body ages? Potential answers to the first question “include depressive states, personality differences, or physical health,” she explains. “However, no one had investigated brain aging processes as a possible reason for differences in subjective age,” adds Chey. So, she and her colleagues set out to fill this gap in research. They used MRI to detect signs of aging in the brains of 68 healthy people aged 59–84. The new findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Studying subjective age and brain health As we get older, our bodies will go through significant changes. As for the brain, it, too, has a range of specific age-related signs that show our mental agility may start to decline. Previous studies, for instance, have shown that a decrease in gray matter volume is associated with mental and cognitive decline. So, in the new study, Chey and team used voxel-based morphometry, which is a well-established method of analyzing differences in brain anatomy using MRI brain scans, and age-prediction modeling techniques to examine the changes in the participants’ gray matter volume. All the seniors were also invited to fill in a survey that asked them to answer questions about how young they felt. Specifically, they were asked if they felt younger, older, or just as old as their biological age. The survey also included questions regarding their cognitive abilities and self-perceptions of their health. The volunteers’ cognitive function was also evaluated using episodic and working memory tests.