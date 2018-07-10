Six natural ways to whiten teeth

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 10 Jul 2018
By Zawn Villines
Reviewed by
Teeth inevitably begin to yellow with age, but a range of strategies can slow the process and even reverse it.

While tooth-whitening kits are readily available at most pharmacies, many natural remedies can help remove stains and protect tooth enamel.

Why teeth turn yellow

Teeth turn yellow for two reasons, both of which tend to accelerate with age:

Enamel thinning

Baking soda and toothbrush for natural teeth whitening.
Baking soda may help to whiten teeth that have yellowed.

The outer layer of teeth consists of enamel, which is colored almost white and protects the deeper tooth structure. Beneath the enamel is a layer of tissue called dentin, which is yellow-brown. When the enamel layer thins or wears away, the teeth begin to look darker.

Acidic foods, gum disease, and aging can wear down tooth enamel. Some people also have enamel that is naturally thinner.

Stains

Specific foods and beverages, such as coffee, can stain the teeth. Some foods that stain the teeth may also wear down enamel, increasing the yellowing.

Other sources of stains include smoking and tobacco products and certain types of antibiotics.

How to whiten teeth naturally

The following strategies may help to whiten teeth:

1. Making dietary changes

Eliminating foods that mark the teeth can prevent further staining. Foods and beverages that contain tannins, such as wine and tea, can stain the teeth. Coffee and dark sodas and juices can also stain them.

Acidic foods can make the teeth look yellow by wearing down the enamel. People who are concerned about the color of their teeth should avoid the excessive consumption of citrus, coffee, and soda. Alternatively, they should always brush their teeth after having them.

Dentists generally recommend waiting 30 minutes after eating before brushing the teeth. Acids can weaken the enamel, so brushing too soon can cause damage.

Quitting smoking or tobacco products can reduce the risk of nicotine stains. It can also prevent tooth decay and gum disease, both of which can damage the enamel and cause oral health issues.

2. Trying oil pulling

Oil pulling is the term for washing the mouth with oil to remove dirt, bacteria, and debris. It is not a substitute for regular brushing or flossing, but some research suggests that washing the mouth with certain oils may help to whiten the teeth.

The American Dental Association (ADA) consider oil pulling to be unconventional dentistry, stating, "there are no reliable scientific studies to show that oil pulling reduces cavities, whitens teeth, or improves oral health and well-being."

To try this method, rinse the mouth with oil for a minute after brushing, then spit it out.

Oils suitable for oil pulling include:

Eleven tips to treat white spots on teeth
Eleven tips to treat white spots on teeth
Learn about the causes and treatment of white spots on the teeth in this article.
Read now

3. Brushing with baking soda

Baking soda can gently polish away stains on the surface of the teeth. Some people worry that baking soda is too harsh and may grind away enamel, but research from 2017 found it to be a safe way to remove stains.

Baking soda may also help to fight bacteria, which suggests that it may be able to reduce plaque and prevent tooth decay.

4. Using hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is a mild bleach that can help to whiten stained teeth. For optimal whitening, a person can try brushing with a mix of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide for 1–2 minutes twice a day for a week. They should only do this occasionally.

Hydrogen peroxide may increase tooth sensitivity, so it is not suitable for long-term use or for people who already have sensitive teeth.

5. Whitening with fruit

Papaya fruit
Papaya fruit contains an enzyme that may help to whiten teeth.

Papain and bromelain, which are enzymes that occur in papayas and pineapples respectively, may both help to whiten teeth.

A 2012 study found preliminary evidence that solutions containing these ingredients could offer modest whitening effects. However, the authors of the study caution that more research is necessary to determine whether or not these enzymes are effective.

6. Maintaining excellent oral hygiene

Maintaining excellent oral hygiene is the most important thing that a person can do to reduce tooth yellowing.

Regular brushing and flossing protects the enamel, prevents gum decay, and removes stains.

Good oral hygiene includes:

  • Brushing the teeth at least twice a day. A person should be sure to also clean around the gums and the backs of the teeth.
  • Using a fluoride toothpaste. Fluoride can fight and even reverse tooth decay. Though some people oppose using fluoride, dentists believe that fluoride is safe and beneficial for teeth.
  • Flossing to remove plaque between the teeth.

Methods that do not work

Natural teeth-whitening strategies that may harm the teeth include using:

  • lemons
  • oranges
  • apple cider vinegar
  • activated charcoal

Outlook

Few people have naturally white teeth, as teeth tend to yellow with age. However, maintaining excellent oral hygiene and having regular dental checkups can help to keep teeth bright.

Yellow teeth are not usually the sign of a health problem, but a dentist can check for enamel loss and tooth decay.

Natural remedies can help people whiten their teeth at home. A dentist can also offer professional teeth-whitening.

Related coverage

What to do about brown spots on your teeth Brown spots can form anywhere on the teeth, including between teeth or on the tooth surface. These brown or yellowish stains can result from dental procedures, but they more commonly indicate cavities or a buildup of plaque. Here, learn about the many causes, and potential ways to remove these stubborn stains. Read now
Home remedies to get rid of yellow teeth A look at how to get rid of yellow teeth using home remedies. Included is detail on why teeth go yellow in the first place and reducing discoloration. Read now
What causes teeth to turn black? Teeth are vulnerable to discoloration, which can happen due to staining from foods and drinks such as coffee or red wine. Black teeth can also be a sign of underlying decay or cavities, however. A dentist can provide tips on prevention and suggest the best method of treatment, which typically depends on the cause. Read now
What to know about coconut oil Coconut oil is increasingly popular and features in many foods, drinks, and beauty products. However, many nutritionists question its health benefits as it is very high in saturated fat. In this article, we look at the current controversy around coconut oil, considering its benefits and the cautions against its use. Read now
What causes pale gums? The gums can turn pale for several reasons. Pale gums around the teeth may indicate anemia, which is often caused by a lack of iron, folate, or vitamin B-12. If the gums are painful and the paleness is patchy or web-like, the cause may be more severe. Here, learn about underlying conditions and when to see a doctor. Read now
Dentistry
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine Cosmetic Medicine / Plastic Surgery

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 10 July 2018.

    Visit our Dentistry category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dentistry.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Villines, Zawn. "Six natural ways to whiten teeth." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 11 Jul. 2018. Web.
    12 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322421.php>

    APA
    Villines, Z. (2018, July 11). "Six natural ways to whiten teeth." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Dentistry

Scroll to top