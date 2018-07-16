According to a study recently published in the BMJ journal Gut, the presence of “invisible blood” in one’s stool may indicate a higher risk of all-cause mortality.

Share on Pinterest A simple stool blood test may predict how long you’ll live.

The new research was led by first author Gillian Libby, of the Ninewells Hospital and Medical School in Dundee in the United Kingdom.

The corresponding author of the study is Robert Steele, a professor in the Division of Cancer at Ninewells Hospital and Medical School.

The presence of blood in the stool is a well-known test of colorectal cancer.

Perhaps less known is the fecal occult blood test (FOBT), which is a laboratory test used to detect occult, or hidden, traces of blood in a person’s stool.

The test is commonly used to screen for colorectal cancer in seniors, or to detect adenomas, which are a precursor of colorectal cancer.

As Libby and colleagues explain in their paper, previous studies have found a correlation between the presence of blood in one’s stool and the risk of premature mortality independently of bowel cancer.

But the magnitude of this link was not studied properly, and these previous studies did not account for factors such as gender, age, the use of certain drugs that may raise the risk of internal bleeding, or levels of socio-economic deprivation.

To correct this, Libby and team examined drug prescription, bowel cancer, and death registry data for almost 134,000 people followed clinically in 2000–2016.