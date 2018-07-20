Phthalates are commonly added to plastics, and their impact on human health has been debated for years. A new study finds that exposure to these compounds reduces the number of neurons in rat brains. Share on Pinterest Could plastic chemicals harm the developing brain? In modern society, there are few human-made compounds more ubiquitous than plastic. Aside from plastic’s devastating environmental impact, researchers have wondered for years about the potential health effects of some plastic-related chemicals. More specifically, questions have been asked about phthalates, which are used in a host of products, including cosmetics, shampoos, adhesives, and building materials. Phthalates are primarily used to make plastics more flexible, transparent, durable, and long-lasting.

Phthalate exposure on trial Scientists have demonstrated that phthalate exposure is widespread in the United States, and that exposure can interfere with hormones in some laboratory animals. Phthalates can travel across the placenta to the unborn child as well as pass into breast milk. And, as the developing brain is dependent on a highly orchestrated symphony of hormones, questions have been asked as to how these compounds might impact a human nervous system under construction. Some studies have found links between exposure to the chemicals and developmental issues, but the details are still murky, and not all studies have measured negative effects. Most recently, researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign set out to assess whether phthalates could alter the developing brain and impact cognitive ability in rats. Their results are published in the The Journal of Neuroscience. In order to investigate, they fed rats a cookie laced with phthalates at quantities that mimicked those found in humans, based on data from pregnant women. The animals were divided into three experimental groups: a control group that received no phthalates, a low-dose group, and a high-dose group. The rats received a cookie daily during pregnancy and for 10 days while lactating.