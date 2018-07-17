MS: Iron levels in brain 'predict disability'

Published Published 3 hours ago
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
Mapping iron levels in the brain with a noninvasive scan could help identify multiple sclerosis patients at higher risk of future physical disability.
female doctor showing a brain scan
A new technique could help predict future disability risk among people with MS.

This was the conclusion of a study that showed how a new type of MRI might help predict the likelihood of severe disease progression in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients.

In a paper about to be published in the journal Radiology, the researchers describe how they used the MRI technique — called Quantitative Susceptibility Mapping (QSM) — to measure brain levels of iron in people both with and without MS.

They found that those with MS had higher levels of iron in one part of the brain and lower levels in another, and also that this pattern was consistent with disease severity and progression.

The team suggests that the finding could lead to a diagnostic tool for earlier prediction of disability in MS.

The current "gold standard" for assessing risk of decline in mental and physical function in MS is to measure "brain atrophy," or the amount of brain tissue that has withered. However, this has limitations.

"Brain atrophy takes a long time to see," says lead study author Robert Zivadinov, a professor of neurology in the University at Buffalo, NY. "We need an earlier measure of who will develop MS-related disability," he adds.

MS and iron in the brain

MS, an incurable disease, affects the brain and the rest of the central nervous system by destroying nerve tissue. Its progression is unpredictable; it can stop and start again suddenly, or persist and gradually worsen.

The symptoms range from relatively mild to severely disabling and include but are not limited to: loss of coordination and balance, impairment and loss of vision, tremors and numbness, speech difficulties, paralysis, fatigue, and problems with concentration and memory.

Multiple sclerosis: Skin cells may help to repair nerve damage
Multiple sclerosis: Skin cells may help to repair nerve damage
A study reveals that transplanting neural stem cells derived from patients' own skin might help repair MS nerve damage.
Read now

A number of experts believe that MS is a type of autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue as though it were a threat.

In MS, the target of immune attacks is a protective layer called myelin that surrounds the fibers that connect neurons, or working nerve cells, to one another.

Brain cells need iron to function, and the element is an important ingredient of myelin. That said, too much or too little can cause harm.

Imaging studies suggest that measuring brain iron levels might be a useful marker of MS progression.

New MRI technique maps iron levels

QSM is a new MRI technique that can estimate iron levels in different tissues by measuring their magnetic susceptibility. The more iron present in a tissue, the higher its magnetic susceptibility.

Prof. Zivadinov and team used QSM to map iron levels in the brains of 600 people with MS and 250 "healthy controls." Of the patients, 452 had early-stage MS and 148 had a more advanced stage.

QSM revealed that individuals with MS had higher iron levels in the basal ganglia and lower levels in the thalamus, compared with the controls.

Basal ganglia are deep-seated brain structures essential for controlling movement. The thalamus helps process signals from the senses and acts as a communications hub between certain brain regions and the spinal cord.

The researchers also found that the pattern of brain iron levels in the MS group — higher in the basal ganglia but lower in thalamic structures — was consistent with longer MS duration, worse disability, and greater progression.

Tool for clinical trials

"Iron depletion or increase in several structures of the brain is an independent predictor of disability related to MS," suggests Prof. Zivadinov.

He and his colleagues suggest that QSM might be a useful tool for clinical trials of drugs intended to prevent MS progressing to physical disability.

At present, treatments for MS use anti-inflammatory drugs, which do not halt worsening disability.

"[Magnetic susceptibility] is an interesting imaging marker of disease severity that can predict which patients are at severe risk of progressing."

Prof. Robert Zivadinov

Related coverage

Multiple sclerosis: What you need to know Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a long-term disease that attacks the central nervous system, affecting the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. There is no cure for MS, but treatments are available to relieve the variety of symptoms. This article explains what MS is, the types, what causes it, and what signs to look for. Read now
Everything you need to know about iron Find out about the potential benefits of iron including assisting with a healthy pregnancy, helping both mental and physical performance, and preventing anemia. Read now
What you should know about MRI scans Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans are used to get detailed images of the organs and tissues in the body. Unlike CT scans and X-rays, an MRI does not use ionizing radiation that can be potentially harmful. Instead, it uses radio waves, a magnet, and a computer. Find out what happens during and after an MRI scan. Read now
How to get more iron from the diet Iron is an essential nutrient needed to transport oxygen around the body. Its deficiency can lead to anemia. Here, look at how to get more iron in the diet and increase its absorption. We also cover recommend daily allowance, the symptoms and risk factors for iron deficiency, and whether you can get too much iron. Read now
Serum iron test: High, low, and normal ranges A serum iron test can tell doctors whether a person has low, healthy, or high iron levels. Normal levels vary between individuals, but having a result outside the standard ranges may indicate a health problem. Learn the possible causes of an abnormal serum iron test result, and how to treat the underlying conditions. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Multiple Sclerosis
MRI / PET / Ultrasound Neurology / Neuroscience

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Multiple Sclerosis

Scroll to top