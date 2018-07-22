Traditionally, our high-density lipoprotein levels — also known as “good cholesterol” — have been considered a good indicator of heart health, particularly for women. Increasingly, however, research is casting doubts over this idea.

High-density lipoproteins (HDL) are molecules that transport fat through the body and to the liver so that it can be processed.

This helps to prevent excess accumulation, which is why it is also referred to as “good cholesterol.”

High levels of HDL cholesterol have always been considered to be protective for heart health .

Women, in particular, tend to have higher levels of HDL cholesterol than men, but these do normally begin to decline when they reach menopause.

For this reason, specialists will often advise women on how to raise their “good cholesterol” levels at middle age. However, in recent years, some studies have suggested that HDL cholesterol may not, in fact, be as good for heart health as previous believed.

Now, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health in Pennsylvania — in collaboration with colleagues from other institutions — are questioning whether the ways in which we look at HDL cholesterol levels to predict cardiovascular risk may not be helpful for women.

“The results of our study,” says lead author Samar El Khoudary, “are particularly interesting to both the public and clinicians because total HDL cholesterol is still used to predict cardiovascular disease risk.”

Questioning the usefulness of looking at “good cholesterol” as protective for the heart, the team’s findings are published in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology of the American Heart Association.