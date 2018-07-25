Sunscreen is often our first port of call when it comes to seeking protection against the harmful effects of the strong summer sun. But are we using it correctly, and is it enough to keep our skin safe and healthy? Share on Pinterest New research suggests that we may be using insufficient quantities of sunscreen. In the past, research has warned that although most of us know that we should apply sunscreen for protection before going out in the heat of summer, we don’t know how to apply it correctly. This is a worrying thought; though we may think we have ensured our skin’s health and safety, our protective measures are actually ineffective. And, a new study from King’s College London in the United Kingdom — now published in the journal Acta Dermato-Venereologica — has drawn a similar conclusion, suggesting that people typically apply too little sunscreen for it to be at all helpful. “There is no dispute that sunscreen provides important protection against the cancer-causing impact of the sun’s ultraviolet [UV] rays,” says study author Prof. Antony Young. “However, what this research shows is that the way sunscreen is applied plays an important role in determining how effective it is.” Prof. Antony Young

Are you applying enough sunscreen? The researchers assessed the effectiveness of sunscreen, as people usually apply it, by checking for DNA damage in the skin of study participants. Typically, sunscreen manufacturers advise applying the cream with a thickness of 2 milligrams per square centimeter (mg/cm2) of skin, and this is the amount that the creators use as a “landmark” when they establish the product’s sun protection factor (SPF) rating. However, when we apply sunscreen, it is hard to estimate exactly how thickly, or how well, we apply it, which impacts its effectiveness. In order to test exactly what happens when people apply sunscreen in their usual manner, the scientists worked with 16 volunteers — six women and 10 men — with fair skin (who are likely to be more sensitive to UV damage). The researchers divided the participants into two groups, each numbering three women and five men. One group was exposed to UV radiation (UVR) simulating sunlight and asked to apply high SPF sunscreen in various degrees of thickness — from 0.75–1.3 mg/cm2 to 2 mg/cm2 — on different skin areas. Participants in the second group received UVR exposure for 5 consecutive days so as to simulate the kind of exposure to summer sun that one would experience while on holiday, for instance. Moreover, to complete the simulation, the amount of UVR was varied in order to mimic the different conditions that one might encounter in different popular destinations, such as Florida, Brazil, or Tenerife.