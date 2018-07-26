Everything you need to know about bibasilar crackles

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 26 Jul 2018
By MaryAnn de Pietro
Reviewed by
Using a stethoscope, a doctor can listen to the sounds of the lungs. One type of sound that can indicate a problem is called bibasilar crackles.

The sounds of the lungs can provide clues that help a doctor to diagnose an underlying condition.

In this article, learn about the conditions that cause bibasilar crackles. We also describe how a doctor diagnoses and treats them.

What are bibasilar crackles?

Doctor using stethoscope to listen to patient's breathing
Bibasilar crackles are a sound that can occur in the lungs.

Bibasilar crackles are abnormal sounds from the base of the lungs. They indicate that something is interfering with airflow.

Two issues often cause bibasilar crackles. One is the accumulation of mucus or fluid in the lungs. Another is a failure of parts of the lungs to inflate properly.

The crackles themselves are not a disease, but they can be a sign of an illness or infection.

The crackles sound like brief popping when a person breathes. Some people describe the sound as similar to wood burning in a fireplace.

Bibasilar crackles are more common during inhalation, but they can occur when a person exhales.

Doctors classify the crackles as fine or coarse, depending on their volume, pitch, and duration.

For example, fine crackles are often soft and high-pitched. Coarse crackles are usually louder and low-pitched, with a wet or bubbling sound.

Bibasilar crackles may occur with additional symptoms, depending on the underlying cause. Possible accompanying symptoms include:

  • trouble breathing
  • coughing
  • fever
  • swelling in the feet or lower legs
  • fatigue

Causes

Many conditions can cause bibasilar crackles, and they are usually based in the heart or lungs. Below are some potential causes of bibasilar crackles.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, which can result from a virus, bacteria, or fungus.

The infection can cause shortness of breath, fatigue, and coughing, as well as bibasilar crackles. In some cases, pneumonia can be life-threatening.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pneumonia is the leading infectious cause of death in children under age 5 worldwide.

Heart failure

Heart failure occurs when the heart is too weak to pump blood efficiently to the rest of the body.

If the heart is not working correctly, the blood does not exit the lungs as quickly as it should. This can cause fluid to build up, and it can pool in the lungs.

Heart failure can affect both children and adults. Heart failure affects approximately 5.7 million people in the U.S.

Beyond bibasilar crackles, symptoms may include swelling in the abdomen, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Bronchitis

Bronchitis involves inflammation of the bronchi, which are the tubes leading to the lungs. Bronchitis can be acute or chronic.

Acute bronchitis often results from a virus, and it typically lasts for 3–10 days.

Exposure to lung irritants, such as tobacco, is often the cause of chronic bronchitis.

Some symptoms of bronchitis include coughing, chest congestion, and fatigue.

Pulmonary edema

An infection or trauma may cause pulmonary edema
Infection and trauma are some causes of pulmonary edema.

Pulmonary edema involves a buildup of fluid in the alveoli, which are small air sacs in the lungs.

Possible causes of pulmonary edema include:

  • heart damage or dysfunction
  • damage to the pulmonary capillaries
  • trauma to the chest
  • infection
  • inhalation of a toxic substance

Pulmonary edema can result from altitude sickness, which occurs when a person unaccustomed to altitudes ascends to 2,500 meters or higher.

In addition to bibasilar crackles, symptoms of pulmonary edema include coughing, trouble breathing, blue-tinged lips, and spitting up pink, frothy mucus.

Pulmonary fibrosis

Pulmonary fibrosis is a type of interstitial lung disease characterized by scarring of the lungs.

In most cases, the underlying cause is unknown.

However, pulmonary fibrosis can result from exposure to hazardous materials, such as radiation, animal droppings, and asbestos.

Symptoms include a dry cough, shortness of breath, and unexplained weight loss.

Abnormal breath sounds: Causes and treatment
Abnormal breath sounds: Causes and treatment
Learn about different types of breath sounds, including crackles, wheezing, rhonchi, and stridor.
Read now

Diagnosis

A doctor can diagnose bibasilar crackles using lung auscultation, which involves listening to lungs sounds with a stethoscope.

Several characteristics can help a doctor to determine the cause of the crackles, including whether they occur when a person inhales or exhales.

For example, crackles that occur late in the inspiratory phase (when a person inhales) may indicate heart failure or pneumonia.

A doctor may also ask for:

  • chest X-rays
  • a sputum sample to test for infection
  • blood tests to test for infection
  • an echocardiogram to check the function of the heart
  • an arterial blood gas analysis to check the blood's acidity, oxygen, and carbon dioxide levels

Treatment

Oxygen therapy may help to treat bibasilar crackles.
Oxygen therapy may help treat bibasilar crackles.

Treatment for bibasilar crackles will depend on the underlying cause. The crackles may fade or disappear after treatment.

However, if the cause is a chronic condition, the crackles may occur on and off for an extended period.

Below are some treatments for common causes of bibasilar crackles.

Medication

A doctor may prescribe diuretics for a person with heart failure. Diuretics are medications developed to reduce levels of fluid in the lungs.

A person may require antibiotics if the crackles have resulted from bacterial pneumonia or bronchitis.

Doctors may also prescribe steroids to decrease inflammation in the lungs.

Oxygen therapy

Many causes of bibasilar crackles lead to shortness of breath. Oxygen therapy can help to make breathing easier.

Lifestyle changes

In some instances, crackles result from chronic lung disease.

Making certain lifestyle changes, such as stopping smoking, may help to treat the underlying condition and prevent long-term complications.

When to see a doctor

Anyone with symptoms of bibasilar crackles should speak to a doctor as soon as possible.

The crackles are an abnormal sound, and they usually indicate that an underlying condition requires treatment.

Bibasilar crackles can result from a severe lung problem. Prompt diagnosis and treatment may help to prevent long-term complications.

Anyone who experiences bibasilar crackles and shortness of breath, chest pain, or blood-tinged mucus should seek immediate medical attention.

Related coverage

What to know about agonal breathing Agonal breathing refers to short, labored, gasping breaths that occur because oxygen cannot reach the brain. This might be due to a person having cardiac arrest or stroke. It is considered a medical emergency. Learn more about how to identify agonal breathing and what to do when it happens. Read now
Possible causes of a bubbling feeling in the chest A bubbling or gurgling feeling in the chest may have many possible causes. Causes could include asthma, atrial fibrillation, bronchitis, a collapsed lung, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or in rarer cases, a lung tumor. Learn more about the possible causes of a bubbling feeling in the chest here. Read now
What is pulmonary edema? Pulmonary edema occurs when fluid collects in air sacs of the lungs, making it difficult to breathe. It can develop suddenly or gradually, and it is often caused by congestive heart failure. Learn what distinguishes pulmonary edema from pneumonia. We also discuss how the condition is diagnosed and how to prevent it. Read now
What does reactive airway disease mean? Reactive airway disease is a term given to symptoms that may indicate an underlying condition. Included is detail on risk factors and related conditions. Read now
Bibasilar atelectasis: Symptoms, causes, and complications Bibasilar atelectasis is when a lung or lobe in one of the lungs collapses. It is most common when a person is still in the hospital following a surgical procedure. In this article, learn about the symptoms, the obstructive and nonobstructive causes, possible complications, and how doctors treat bibasilar atelectasis. Read now
Respiratory
Asthma Infectious Diseases / Bacteria / Viruses Lung Cancer

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 26 July 2018.

    Visit our Respiratory category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Respiratory.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    de Pietro, MaryAnn. "Everything you need to know about bibasilar crackles." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 27 Jul. 2018. Web.
    27 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322597.php>

    APA
    de Pietro, M. (2018, July 27). "Everything you need to know about bibasilar crackles." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Respiratory

Scroll to top