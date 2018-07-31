Scientists in Israel have developed a breath test that can detect people with early-stage Parkinson’s disease. Share on Pinterest Parkinson’s disease destroys brain tissue and affects movement, but early detection may be possible with a new breath test. The team from Technion Israel Institute of Technology had previously shown that the test can detect people with Parkinson’s disease who are already receiving treatment. Now, in a paper published in the journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience, they report how the test – which analyzes molecules in exhaled breath – detected people with early-stage Parkinson’s who were not yet receiving treatment. The test performed better than one that uses smell to diagnose disease and only slightly worse than one that uses a brain ultrasound scan. While the results now need to be confirmed by studies with larger groups, the researchers believe that the device could one day be used as a portable screening tool without the need for expert assistance.

Parkinson’s disease Parkinson’s is a degenerative disease that destroys brain tissue and affects movement. It has four main symptoms: stiffness, shaking, slowness, and problems with coordination and balance. Other problems can also develop as the disease progresses, including fatigue, speech difficulties, disrupted sleep, memory problems, and depression. The disease is complex and diverse and arises differently in different people. However, there are some common features, the main one being the dead dopamine-producing cells in a brain area called the substantia nigra. Dopamine is a brain chemical that carries messages that control movement and other functions. Many dopamine-producing cells have already died by the time the symptoms of Parkinson’s emerge. There are around 10 million people living with Parkinson’s disease worldwide, including 1 million in the United States. Although Parkinson’s can affect both women and men, the disorder is 50 percent more common in men.

Breath analysis Analyzing breath as a way to diagnose disease “has a long history.” Since ancient Greece, doctors have been sniffing the breath of their patients to aid diagnosis. In addition to carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen, our exhaled breath contains more than 100 volatile compounds in amounts that reflect our state of health. Like teams elsewhere in the world, the scientists at Technion Israel Institute of Technology are developing ways to profile diseases from the chemical composition of exhaled breath. Their expertise is in applying nanotechnology and artificial intelligence to develop breath analysis as a diagnostic tool. In 2017, together with colleagues from other international centers, they reported a study in which they used an “artificially intelligent nanoarray” to diagnose and classify 17 diseases by analyzing the “breathprints” of more than 1,000 patients.