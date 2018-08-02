In the stressful world we inhabit, many of us are keen to protect our bodies from the harmful effects that stress can produce. A new study hints that a high-fiber diet might go some way to achieving this. Share on Pinterest A new study looks deeper at links between gut bacteria and stress. The bacteria that live in our gut are as numerous as the cells in our body. As medical research progresses, the influence that these billions of tiny creatures have on our health is becoming ever more apparent. It comes as no surprise that they might play a role in gastrointestinal issues, but the microbiome’s influence flies much further afield. Most recently, it has become apparent that there is a significant relationship between gut bacteria and mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety.

Stress, the gut, and the brain Although the thought of a microorganism in our intestines affecting our mental well-being seems like a leap, the gut and brain are deeply entwined. As an example, most people will know how a nerve-wracking situation can influence the speed of our bowels and, vice versa, how being hungry can cast a shadow over our mood. A troubled brain can inform the gut, and a troubled gut can inform the brain. Stress, although it is a mental state, can physically affect our gastrointestinal system and the bacterial residents within it. A recent study found that high levels of stress can affect gut bacteria to a similar degree as a high-fat diet; while other studies have shown that reducing the number of bacteria in the gut can produce stress-induced activity in mice. So, it seems that the road runs both ways: stress can alter gut bacteria, and gut bacteria can influence stress levels. It is a complicated web. A recent piece of research, published in The Journal of Physiology, takes a fresh look at how gut bacteria are involved in gut health problems induced by stress. The work was carried out at APC Microbiome Ireland at University College Cork and Teagasc Food Research Centre in Ireland.

The role of SCFAs The team of scientists was interested in short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). Gut bacteria produce SCFAs when they digest fiber; the cells of the colon then use SCFAs as their primary source of energy, making them vital for good gut health. The researchers found that when they introduced SCFAs to the guts of mice, stress and anxiety-based behaviors were significantly reduced. After demonstrating that SCFAs reduce anxiety, they wanted to understand how these small molecules influenced physical, stress-related gut damage. Known as a “leaky” gut, high levels of stress over time increase the intestine’s permeability. This means that particles, such as bacteria and undigested food, can move more easily into the bloodstream, which can cause damaging chronic inflammation. The researchers found that by introducing SCFAs, they reduced the gut leakiness caused by persistent stress. “There is a growing recognition of the role of gut bacteria and the chemicals they make in the regulation of physiology and behavior. The role of short-chain fatty acids in this process is poorly understood up until now.” Lead author, Prof. John F. Cryan