Cancer cells function less well and are less able to multiply when their internal environment is made more acidic.

This was the conclusion that researchers in the United States and Spain came to after they used a computer model to study the conditions that affect metabolic pathways in cancer cells.

The model showed that cancer cells need an internal environment that is more alkaline than that of healthy cells for their metabolism to function properly.

It also helped identify some enzymes that work with the more alkaline environment to promote cancer.

The findings could lead to new cancer drugs that target these molecules, according to a paper now published in the journal Nature Communications.

“This work is still very academic,” explains study co-author Miquel Duran-Frigola, a computational chemist at the Institute for Research in Biomedicine in Barcelona, Spain, “but we believe that some of the targets identified are ready to be tested in animals, thus allowing us to move into more advanced preclinical trial stages.”