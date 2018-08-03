New research shows that people who have obesity may carry the influenza A virus for longer periods of time than those who do not have obesity. The study’s findings suggest that obesity influences not only the severity of flu symptoms, but also how the virus spreads.

Having the flu may be a common experience, but the list of possible complications is quite long.

From sinus and ear infections to more serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation, and heart inflammation, an infection with the influenza virus can get quite severe.

Chronic medical conditions can also be made worse by influenza, and vice versa. Respiratory illnesses such as asthma can worsen flu symptoms or be exacerbated by the virus.

Obesity is also a condition that increases flu severity. Some studies have shown that obesity raises the risk of complications and even death from the flu, particularly in seniors.

But, a new study suggests that obesity may also influence the period of time that it takes a person to shed the virus from their body.

Aubree Gordon, of the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor, is the lead author of the new research, which was published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.