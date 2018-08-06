A new drug that blocks the production of one chemical by gut bacteria significantly reduces cardiovascular risk factors. Share on Pinterest Blocking a gut bacteria enzyme could improve heart health. Gut bacteria are intrinsically linked with the health of our entire body. Be it the gut, the brain, or the heart, our microbiome is involved. One important way in which they influence our health is through the chemicals that they produce and release. Some of these can leach into our blood, and, once in the circulatory system, travel far and wide. Although we are very far from understanding the full range of influences that our bacterial residents have on cardiovascular health, researchers from the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio are focusing on one in particular.

Gut bacteria and the heart Led by Dr. Stanley Hazen, Ph.D., the Cleveland researchers are interested in a particular chemical called atrimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), which gut bacteria produce. When gut bacteria break down choline, lechithin, and carnitine — compounds found in particularly high levels in high-fat dairy producs, egg yolk, liver, and red meat — the process produces TMAO. Previous studies by Dr. Hazen and team demonstrated that TMAO levels are powerful predictors of future cardiovascular disease, including stroke and heart attack. They showed that this increase in risk is due to TMAO’s ability to increase platelet reactivity, or how “sticky” platelets are, and thrombosis, or clotting potential. The researchers wanted to see whether they could interfere with the bacteria to prevent or reduce TMAO production in a mouse model. They published their findings in the journal Nature Medicine . To influence TMAO levels, they used a choline analog — a compound structurally similar to choline, which is an essential chemical in the manufacture of TMAO. Because bacteria use choline as an energy source, they absorb the analog readily. Once the analog enters the bacteria, it blocks the production of TMAO by inhibiting the enzyme choline utilization protein C. As expected, this reduced circulating TMAO levels significantly. In fact, one oral dose of the inhibitor reduced TMAO levels for 3 days. It also lowered platelet responsiveness and excessive clot formation following arterial injury. Commonly, drugs that reduce clot formation also increase the risk of excessive bleeding. With this inhibitor, that was not the case.