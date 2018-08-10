What do the colors of a bruise mean?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 10 Aug 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Bruises happen when small blood vessels in the skin are damaged. Over time, a bruise changes color as the blood under the skin breaks down, and as the bruise heals.

Bruising typically occurs when a person receives an injury to an area of their skin, such as from falling or bumping into something.

The blood vessels between the skin and other tissues in the body burst. The blood pools under the surface of the skin, causing a bruise. It is natural for a bruise to change color during the healing process.

Read on to learn more about the usual cycle of bruising, and when a person should see their doctor about a bruise, for example, when it does not heal, returns or the pain intensifies.

Bruise colors over time and their causes

A person may be able to estimate how old a bruise is from the color. As the body heals and breaks down the hemoglobin, or compound that gives blood its red color, the bruise will change in color. This is a regular part of the healing process.

However, skin color affects the appearance of a bruise. Those with medium skin tones had more red and yellow to their bruises, while darker skin tones displayed darker bruises.

During the healing process, a bruise will usually go through the following colors:

  • It often starts red because fresh, oxygen-rich blood has newly pooled underneath the skin.
  • After around 1–2 days, the blood begins to lose oxygen and change color. A bruise that is a few days old will often appear blue, purple, or even black.
  • In about 5–10 days, it turns a yellow or green color. These colors come from compounds called biliverdin and bilirubin that the body produces when it breaks down hemoglobin.
  • After 10–14 days, it will turn to a shade of yellowish-brown or light brown.

Finally, once the bruise has turned a light brown, it will begin to fade. Most bruises will disappear without treatment within about 2 weeks.

Bruises

When to worry about bruises

Bruises are not typically something to cause undue worry. Often, they are a surface injury that requires no medical attention, and people can treat them at home.

But, in some cases, a person may want to seek medical attention for their bruising.

One common issue is a hematoma. A hematoma is a large collection of blood that becomes trapped within tissues. It is often related to more significant trauma.

When a hematoma occurs, the body cannot heal the bruise as easily or quickly as a minor injury. As a result, a hematoma stays the same color, firmness, and causes the same level of pain even after several days.

A person may need medical attention to find out if the hematoma requires further treatment.

The location, size, and cause of the hematoma will determine how to treat it.

Some of the warning signs that a person needs medical attention include bruising that:

  • causes an arm or leg to become numb
  • causes loss of function of a joint, limb or muscle
  • keeps growing in size
  • recurs in the same spot or lasts longer than 2 weeks
  • happens alongside a broken bone
  • occurs on the head or neck
  • causes vision impairment
  • occurs with no known cause on the abdomen, head, or trunk, as this may signal a problem with an internal organ

How to speed up healing

Person putting ice pack on skin around elbow
Applying an ice pack to bruised skin can promote healing.

People may want to try to speed healing or lessen any pain associated with bruising. There are some potential at-home methods they can try, as described here:

Use an ice pack

One of the first steps to helping a bruise heal is to apply ice to the area. People can ice the area with anything frozen, such as a freezer pack or a bag of frozen vegetables.

Wrap the cold object in a towel or cloth and apply to the affected area. Do not apply a cold pack directly to the skin, as this can cause further injury.

When a person applies ice to a new bruise, it helps to slow bleeding down and lessen the swelling. This can reduce the overall size of the bruise, as it prevents blood from leaking further and reduces inflammation.

Use healing creams

Many people use arnica, quercetin, vitamin B-3, or vitamin K creams to help speed up bruise healing times.

People can also use over-the-counter pain medicine, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to reduce pain and inflammation around the bruise. Avoid aspirin, as it can increase bleeding.

Avoiding NSAIDs may also be necessary when bruising occurs after surgery or with extensive bruises, as these drugs risk worsening the bleeding. People should check with their doctor before taking any NSAIDs if they have this bruising.

How to get rid of a bruise: Home remedies
How to get rid of a bruise: Home remedies
People can use several methods to speed up bruise healing, including arnica or quercetin cream. Learn more here.
Read now

Wrap it up

The use of a soft elastic wrap, during waking hours, for the first 1–2 days can help decrease bruising and discomfort after an injury.

The wrap should be firm but not tight. Numbness, tingling or increased discomfort means the wrap should be loosened or removed.

Raise the affected area

Elevating the bruised area has a similar effect to icing the bruise. It helps prevent the bruise from getting bigger. The individual should raise the affected area to a comfortable position.

When to see a doctor

Person with bruised arm around the elbow
A doctor should inspect bruises that occur with no obvious cause.

A person should seek medical attention any time they have the following symptoms or issues associated with bruising:

  • a suspected broken bone
  • loss of function of a joint, limb or muscle
  • increasing pain
  • an area is affected by a bruise that returns
  • there is no identifiable cause of the bruising
  • the bruise does not heal within 2 weeks
  • the bruise interferes with vision

Those taking precription blood thinners, such as warfarin (Coumadin), should notify their doctor if they experience any falls or signficant injuries.

A doctor can help determine if there is a more severe condition or cause of the bruising that the person does not know about themselves.

In rare cases, bruising can indicate more serious conditions including:

Takeaway

Bruising takes on many colors as the body works to heal an injury. It is normal for a bruise to change color over time. A person can expect about four phases of colors to a bruise before it fades away.

If a bruise does not fade, becomes worse, or other issues accompany it, a person should consult a doctor. Otherwise, most bruises should heal within about 2 weeks with no medical treatment.

Related coverage

What is a black eye and what can I do about it? A black eye (periorbital hematoma) occurs when the tissue under the skin around the eye is bruised, usually accompanied by swelling and pain. Home remedies may be enough, but sometimes a black eye needs urgent medical treatment. Read now
Everything you need to know about bone bruise When a muscle or soft tissue bruises, the signs can be clear to see. But a bone deep within the soft tissues can also bruise and be less visible. Learn about the different types of bone bruising and how they might occur. Also, what the symptoms are and what treatments can be given to help a bruised bone heal. Read now
What does a yellow bruise on the breast mean? Marks and lesions on the breast can understandably cause a scare about a serious condition. However, a yellow bruise on the breast may not be cause for concern. This MNT Knowledge Center article looks at what causes them and when a doctor should be consulted, as well as other skin changes that can occur. Read now
How to get rid of a bruise: Home remedies Bruises happen when an injury causes damage to blood vessels below the skin. They usually heal without treatment, but home remedies for bruises may be able to speed up the process, minimize their appearance, and prevent them from appearing in the first place. Learn about the options available, and when to see a doctor. Read now
What causes bleeding into the skin? Minor bleeding into the skin is common and is often the result of an injury. It is usually no cause for concern and people should be able to manage their symptoms at home. In this article, we look at possible causes of bleeding into the skin and bruising. We also cover diagnosis, treatment, and when to see a doctor. Read now
Dermatology
Blood / Hematology Vascular

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 10 August 2018.

    Visit our Dermatology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dermatology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "What do the colors of a bruise mean?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 10 Aug. 2018. Web.
    10 Aug. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322742.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, August 10). "What do the colors of a bruise mean?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Dermatology

Scroll to top